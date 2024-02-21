Head of People
Join Flower as our Head of People
What We Do
At Flower, we champion renewable electricity as the cornerstone of a sustainable future. To revolutionize the current power system, we operate the Digital Power Refinery Platform, a virtual power plant (VPP). This platform integrates diverse generation, consumption, and storage assets, optimizing electricity benefits on local, regional, and system-wide levels. Join us in expanding our team and launching groundbreaking energy solutions across new European markets!
The Team
We're committed to reshaping the energy landscape with renewable electricity at its core. Our team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate Head of People based in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the Role
As the Head of People you'll be an essential part of the entire employee journey, from pre-boarding to exit. Acting as both a strategic and operational partner, you will closely collaborate with managers to ensure HR practices align with business objectives. You will play a crucial role in driving HR initiatives and processes and shape our team's culture, focusing on talent development, satisfaction, and retention. You'll spearhead principles that ensure compliance while fostering an inclusive work atmosphere.
Who You Are
We expect you to have broad HR expertise and have worked at least 5 years with it. You know your way around a wide range of HR areas like workforce planning, talent management, performance development, compensation and benefits, HR compliance & audits and general HR operational excellence. You also need experience in Swedish labor law and collective bargaining agreements.Knowledge of European employment legislation and compliance is a big plus. As a person your skills are excellent at relationship-building which makes people trust you. You are also a good listener, a committed doer, and an exceptional communicator - which all combined makes you a true role model. You take pride in bringing an inclusive perspective where differences are both considered and valued.
Last, but not least, as we represent more than 20 nationalities at our office, you naturally need advanced skills in English. There is a big plus if you have experience in a startup/scaleup environment.
What we offer
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package, along with ample opportunities for professional growth and development. Join our team and play a key role in shaping our organization's success by attracting top talent that will drive our future.
Location
We value office collaboration, but support remote work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand 21, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
Apply
Please submit your CV and a brief motivational letter highlighting your personality and reasons for joining Flower. In the recruitment process you will meet with our Talent Acquisition Manager, HR Manager, COO, who you will also report to and CEO.
