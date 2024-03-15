Senior Software Engineer (.NET with Microservices on Kubernetes/OpenShift)
2024-03-15
We are currently seeking a talented Senior Software Engineer with a strong background in .NET development and expertise in microservices architecture deployed on Kubernetes or OpenShift.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable .NET code.
Lead the development and implementation of microservices architecture, ensuring high performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.
Utilize containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes or OpenShift to deploy, scale, and manage microservices.
Implement robust CI/CD pipelines to automate testing and deployment processes.
Participate in architectural discussions, providing input on software design, scalability, and innovation.
Mentor junior developers, promoting best practices in software development and contributing to the growth of the team's expertise.
Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to ensure our solutions remain competitive and cutting-edge.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in software development with a strong background in .NET framework and C# programming.
Proven experience in designing and building microservices architecture and RESTful APIs.
Hands-on experience with containerization and orchestration technologies, specifically Docker, Kubernetes, or OpenShift.
Proficiency in implementing CI/CD pipelines using tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI, or Azure DevOps.
Solid understanding of software architecture principles and design patterns.
Experience with Agile development methodologies and a collaborative team environment.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a commitment to delivering high-quality software.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Desirable Skills:
Experience with cloud service providers, preferably AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.
Familiarity with front-end technologies (e.g., Angular, React) is a plus.
Knowledge of database technologies, both SQL and NoSQL.
Contributions to open-source projects or active participation in the tech community.
What We Offer:
A dynamic, innovative environment where your ideas and contributions make a real impact.
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and advancement.
Collaborative culture that values diversity and inclusivity.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-14
E-post: info@primecompetence.se
Arbetsgivare PCC Prime Competence Consulting AB
