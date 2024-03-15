Senior Frontend Developer (React & .NET)
2024-03-15
We're looking for a Senior Frontend Developer who is proficient in React and has experience with .NET frameworks to join our dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain high-quality user interfaces using React.js.
Integrate frontend components with server-side logic implemented in .NET.
Collaborate with back-end developers to enhance user experience and achieve technical goals.
Utilize modern JavaScript libraries and frameworks, particularly React.js, to build responsive and scalable web applications.
Implement robust and reliable CI/CD pipelines to streamline development and deployment processes.
Contribute to the design and architecture of new features, ensuring they align with user needs and business goals.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code, adhering to best practices in frontend development.
Participate in code reviews, mentor junior developers, and share knowledge to foster team growth.
Stay updated with emerging trends in frontend development and continuously explore new technologies to enhance our applications.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in frontend development, with a strong focus on React.js.
Proficiency in web markup, including HTML5 and CSS3, and server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS.
Experience with .NET frameworks and understanding of how to integrate frontend and backend systems.
Solid understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.
Familiarity with front-end build tools, such as Webpack, NPM, and Grunt.
Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate user stories and mockups into high-quality digital experiences.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with a proven track record of working effectively in a collaborative environment.
Desirable Skills:
Experience with TypeScript and state management libraries (e.g., Redux, MobX).
Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.
Experience with .NET Core and familiarity with cloud services (AWS, Azure, or GCP).
Exposure to Agile development methodologies.
What We Offer:
Opportunity to work on exciting projects that leverage cutting-edge technologies.
A supportive and collaborative team environment that values innovation and creativity.
Competitive salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work-life balance.
Continuous learning opportunities to enhance your skills and career growth.
A culture that promotes diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity.
