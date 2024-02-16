Head of Operations
Rovio Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
At Rovio you will get to work with multiple groundbreaking IP's including one of the most famous game IP's in the world: Angry Birds! We craft joy with player-focused gaming experiences that last for decades. In order to do that, we know that people need to bring their own joy to what we do. That's why we value work-life balance, say no to crunch culture, and welcome people from all walks of life to join the flock. Today, we are a proud team of 500+ caring and talented professionals representing over 50 different nations.
We trust our teams to work autonomously by providing them the right tools and level of responsibility. We believe in our teams to remain creative and to keep learning - as well as ensuring everyone has opportunities for personal growth.
We are now looking for an experienced development and operations leader to head up operations for Rovio Stockholm. As a member of the studio leadership team you will support the Head of Studio in shaping the studio strategy and ensure the successful delivery of the studio's portfolio on time, budget, and at quality. Your mission will include ensuring that our game teams are set up for success with the right resources and best in class production models, as well as developing our next generation of production leaders.
Our studio is located in the centre of Stockholm and we would love you to spend the majority of your week with the team here. Currently not based in Sweden? No problem at all, we will help you with the relocation and work permit if needed.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Implementing production best practices across the studio's product portfolio and inspiring the teams to constantly improve
Leading the production craft and developing the studio's next generation of production leaders
Overseeing studio-wide staffing and resource allocation and ensuring we maintain credible plans & budgets
Continuously improving studio-wide processes and communication
Acting as a thought leader and advisor to the Head of Studio and peers in the studio leadership team
Driving change initiatives and providing change management expertise across the studio
Overseeing external development projects and relationships
Driving special strategic projects in close collaboration with the Head of Studio
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Track record of being a senior production or operations leader in a studio, business unit, or franchise-level leadership role
Extensive experience in the video games industry and games as a service
Expert-level toolbox of project management methodologies and tools that can be deployed to the different areas of our studio and adapted to each context
Proven track record of people leadership and experience in leadership roles with direct reports as well as managing by influence
Track record of driving high-impact projects and changes on a studio level
Expertise being a thought leader who is always eager to help influence, coach and develop others
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Experience working with mobile F2P games
Interview process:
Initial call with a TA partner. The aim is for us to know who you are, what your experience has been and what motivates you
First round: you will meet our Head of Studio to dive deeper into your leadership skills and learn about the role and how you can grow and contribute here. You will also have a separate deep dive on production expertise in this round
Skills deep dive: you will have a few conversations with the Leadership team in the Studio to dive deeper into how you drive and manage change and how you could add to the studio Leadership team
Final round: meeting the production craft at the studio and having a separate call with our HR BP partner to go deeper on what it means to be a people leader at Rovio
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to meeting you!
Rovio's Stockholm Studio is the studio behind the hugely popular Angry Birds 2, the bigger, badder and birdier sequel to the global phenomenon Angry Birds. The studio is dedicated to making the Angry Birds 2 game experience ever more exciting for players, developing continual improvements, as well as running world class live ops every day.
In addition to Angry Birds 2, Stockholm studio is actively developing new titles with the Angry Birds brand as well as new original IPs. Our approach is to focus on highly accessible yet innovative cores paired with Rovio's light-hearted aesthetic. At the same time, we still aim to deliver a deep meta that can keep players engaged for decades. Our development is driven by our players as we push to become masters of our genre. We use data to provide insights into our players' needs, and we always strive for improvement through continual iteration.
Our ambitious teams are full of passionate gamers who are eager to leave their mark.
• --
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or special needs in our working environment and job application procedures. We make all reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities or who otherwise need support to thrive in the workplace. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8475265