Head of Operations
2023-08-24
What is Brizo?
Brizo is a fast-growing Swedish technology and logistics company working to create sustainable and convenient e-commerce with towns and cities made for living, free from heavy polluting traffic.
We have raised money from solid investors and now have a complete focus on rapidly expanding into the world. Take the chance to become one of the first employees and participate in this growth journey.
The role
As Head of Operations, you will be ultimately responsible for everything concerning operations/logistics at Brizo. This role is part of the management team and reports directly to the CEO. The work duties include, among other things:
• Oversee daily operations across all facilities, ensuring timely, accurate, and efficient service.
• Develop and implement strategies and processes to improve quality of service, productivity, and profitability.
• Define, monitor, and optimize key performance indicators to ensure operational efficiency and drive continuous improvement.
• Lead, mentor, and grow our operations team to meet the demands of our clients.
• Identify, recommend, and implement best practices and operational improvements.
• Engage with clients, understanding their needs and ensuring their satisfaction with our services.
• Ensure operations remain within the budget, optimizing resources and minimizing costs where possible.
• Collaborate with our tech team to leverage technology for streamlining processes.
Who are you?
Like us, you care about the environment and want to drive change. You love logistics and have experience from previous work in the field, specifically warehouses, preferably at a 3PL. Experience from last-mile and on-demand deliveries is a plus. Also, you are comfortable working with startups, expansion, rapid growth, recruiting, and leading others. You're not supposed to work on the floor often, but you're ready to jump in if needed. Finally, you need to be aware that this is a startup with big ambitions, which means this is not a typical nine-to-five job.
What do you get?
You have the opportunity to be one of the first employees at a VC-funded startup with ambitious growth plans. You are the one who is responsible for all logistics, which means you create the operational strategy and work environment you want. Since you enter at such an early phase, you get an essential role that will affect the entire company's future. You will be part of the management team and get stock options as possible compensation.
Other
