Head of Network Analytics
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Driving the transformation in retail
The purpose of the Retail Performance team, within Retail Operations, is to set and track financial, performance and network design criteria's for the retail network. We are responsible for retailer performance measurements, retailer standards, and remuneration We work with data, standards and policies at site, national, regional as well as global levels. The Head of Network Analytics (global) is an important part of shaping the retail landscape. This job creates guidelines and input for National sales companies and regions for network design and assist in the ongoing retail network change programs for direct as well as wholesale markets
Who are you?
We seek you who dares to challenge the current status quo which is the traditional automotive industry and turn it into a modern, responsive, relevant and number one electric car brand. We welcome inspiration also from other premium/luxury retail brands. In your daily job you will be driving the retail network analytics for markets and lead the development of tools and KPIs to achieve an attractive and efficient network of retail partner locations. You will work with financial modelling for sales and service location and geomapping studies to define reach and throughput scenarios. This in a evolving omnichannel retail landscape,. You will work in close collaboration with departments such as finance, legal, service, commercial operations and our digital team . We are a small team with a broad global collaboration platform, and we work with speed and engagement and get things done to enable the business to be successful. You will work with a global perspective, fueled with local flavor.
Responsibilities:
* Lead and develop tool sets for retail network analytics
* Identify and acquire relevant facts & insights to develop the retail network analytics
* Develop guidelines and manuals for our users at NSCs, regions and HQ.
* Passionately communicating the value of the retail performance and provide education, communication and engagement to drive transformation.
Experience:
* Master's degree in business management, finance or equivalent
* 5+ year experience in a retail region, at a NSC or at a retailer in a retail network mgmt role
* Proven track record of developing performance standards in an automotive or retail environment
* Program management experience
* Proficiency with geomapping and relevant simulation tools
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key:
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your potential to develop and embrace unknown future challenges. Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale.
Location:
Gothenburg Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66531-41849947". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8079802