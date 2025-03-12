Head of Marketing and Communication
2025-03-12
Are you our next marketing and communication star?
Do you want to help us and put Epical on the map? Here, you have a unique opportunity to shape the marketing and communication strategy going forward - offering you great freedom and responsibility! We have a lot in place, but we also have an exciting journey ahead. Now, we are looking for someone who wants to take ownership of our marketing function - getting closer to the business and creating even stronger synergies between marketing and sales. If this sounds like an opportunity for you and you are a true doer, you might be who we're looking for!
Responsibilities
As Head of Marketing and Communication, you'll have a broad role where you will work strategically while also being hands-on when needed, as we are a small team. Your main responsibilities include:
Leading and coaching our marketing team of three people
Creating and executing marketing and communication strategies for Sweden and Finland to strengthen the brand and generate leads.
Driving digital marketing (SEO, SEM, content marketing, social media, and marketing automation) to increase traffic and conversions.
Collaborating closely with the sales team to maximize business opportunities and convert leads into customers.
Ensuring a consistent brand identity and tone of voice across all communication.
Setting the strategy and planning content such as blogs, whitepapers, customer cases, and newsletters.
Leading the update and development of our website to enhance brand positioning, user experience, and lead generation.
Planning and coordinating marketing and communication activities connected to Epical events.
Managing the budget and ensuring a high ROI.
Driving digital development and optimizing marketing processes.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a proactive and results-driven marketer who loves combining strategy with hands-on execution. You are a doer who thrives in a dynamic environment and wants to drive growth!
Personal qualities
You are confident, determined, and self-driven - you take initiative when needed and also have the confidence to say no when necessary.
Flexible and adaptable - you thrive in change and enjoy challenges.
A natural leader - you coach and inspire your team to succeed.
Business-driven with a holistic perspective - you understand the synergy between marketing and sales.
A strong communicator and doer - you effectively convey ideas and make things happen.
Experience & skills
Broad marketing and communication with experience from the IT consulting or tech industry.
Previous experience in a leadership role with personnel responsibility.
Relevant education in marketing, communication, or a related field.
Digital expertise - experienced in performance marketing, data-driven analysis, and marketing automation.
Experience in channel marketing is a plus. We have close partnerships with IBM, Microsoft and other well-known tech brands.
Experience with CRM systems (preferably HubSpot), Google Analytics, Google Ads, as well as LinkedIn and Meta Ads.
Fluent in Swedish and English (if also Finnish, that's a match made in heaven)
Why Epical?
At Epical, you have a unique opportunity to make a real impact. Our brand is still relatively new to the market, which means there's plenty of room for you to shape and strengthen our presence and brand awareness. One of your key projects this year will be leading the update of our website, ensuring it effectively reflects our brand and supports our business goals.
As our marketing and communication expert, you will play a key role in shaping how we work with marketing going forward. With around 400 employees across 10 offices in Sweden and Finland, we are a dynamic company where many ideas about marketing circulate. You have the confidence to navigate these discussions, stand firm in your expertise, and guide stakeholders in the right direction-always with a constructive and collaborative approach.
We recently implemented HubSpot and are actively strengthening the synergy between marketing and sales. As Head of Marketing and Communication you're the leader of our marketing team, you will drive this development while shaping our marketing activities and strategies. You will be supported by three motivated junior marketing colleagues, eager to grow and make an impact together with you in the driver's seat. In this role, you'll report to our Chief Growth Officer and be based at our brand-new office at Hötorget in Stockholm.
At Epical, we offer a flexible remote work policy. Most of our employees choose to work from the office around two days a week to strengthen collaboration and team spirit.
Our core values
Empowerment - We support and uplift each other and our clients to create a fair future.
Accountability - We take responsibility for our decisions and act transparently and solution-oriented.
Curiosity - We are driven by curiosity, adapt quickly, and explore the unknown.
Empathy - We create an inclusive and safe environment where everyone feels heard and respected.
About the process
Please submit your application (In Swedish or English), including your CV and/or LinkedIn profile. A cover letter is not mandatory, but you are welcome to include one if you wish. We do, however, appreciate if you answer a few questions as part of your application.
As we are operating on an ongoing recruitment process, we may hire a candidate before the job ad closes, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The selection process includes a phone screening, two interviews, and reference checks.
If you have any questions about the role or would like to learn more about Epical, please feel free to reach out to:
Jenna Munk Hembergjenna.munkhemberg@epicalgroup.com
