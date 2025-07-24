Head of Generative AI
2025-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 30399
We are now looking for a Head of Generative AI as a permanent position for our newly formed generative AI team.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Data Science team. Meet the AI & Machine Learning team. Our role is to improve how we detect and investigate financial crime with the help of AI and machine learning, to keep our customers, Nordea and society safe.
Our team is about 25 people working out of Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen as a part of the group financial crime prevention (GFCP) unit that provides financial crime prevention services to all of the bank.
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in how we work and how we make decisions - and that we imagine you share with us.
What you'll be doing:
* Develop Gen AI strategy and vision to shape the future of financial crime prevention
* Champion Gen AI initiatives to transform our business processes
* Drive the delivery of our Gen AI projects by coordinating with stakeholders across Nordea
* Mentor our data scientists and set a high standard of technical excellence
* Foster a collaborative, engaging, and high-performing team environment
The role is based in Stockholm; Helsinki.
Who you are
This is the right role if you have a passion in bringing people together to solve challenging problems - with the help of data, software and AI. As a person, you look past the noise, to do what is right. You prefer action to talking, but when you talk, people want to listen.
Your experience and background:
* 7+ years of experience in software development, AI, or machine learning
* Strong interpersonal communication and presentation skills, explaining complex ideas and technology across domains
* Experience in strategic planning, formal or informal leadership, and developing commercial products
It would be ideal if you also have experience in C-level communication and presentation skills.
What we offer
People come here when they want to get somewhere. For some, it's to take their career to the next level. For others, it's to break new ground within their area of expertise - in other words, with us, you will always move forward.
A culture that fosters performance and growth in one of the largest Nordic banks, offering various opportunities to evolve, develop and learn from brilliant colleagues with diverse backgrounds in a vibrant working environment.
Hybrid working model - we believe in the value of bringing people together and at the same time we embrace the freedom of flexibility.
Diversity and inclusion are a natural part of our daily work. We know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable one. We genuinely believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us stronger together. Every day we strive to find new ways to improve diversity and inclusion within our community e.g. we have signed the European Diversity Charters in the countries where we operate to show our commitment and engage with others to continue learning and improving.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 08/08/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Björn Hertzberg (bjorn.hertzberg@nordea.com
)
The recruitment process consists of the following steps:
* Preliminary CV selection
* Phone conversation with the recruiter
* Online interview with the hiring leader
* Background check
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
