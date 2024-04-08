Head of Digitalization & IT - Volvo Battery Mariestad
2024-04-08
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Make us transform!
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we, the Volvo Group is taking the lead.
To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines, the Volvo Group has initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden. We will be able to build on a strong heritage and world-class competence in advanced, high-volume manufacturing, while having access to Sweden's rich supply of fossil free energy.
Scouting for talent - We are now starting to build the team. You will be one important contributor and a vital part of co-creating our workplace. We truly believe that we are better and stronger together as a team and including diverse perspectives in our ways of working is more fun and more powerful.
You will be a vital part of driving the transformation, you will explore and a lot of time out of the box. We offer a dynamic and international work environment. A work environment where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn. An environment where you have a possibility to growas a human and professionally.
Partnership is the new leadership, therefore we foresee us joining up with partners that brings a lot of competence but also shares the values of Volvo Group. Volvo stands for safety, quality, and environmental care, in combination with the culture we aspire for - customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
The journey towards the worlds greatest and greenest battery cell production could be your Journey!
What will you do?
As the leader of Digitalization & IT you will coach your team to develop and succeed. You will have the full responsibility for the IT solutions In the Mariestad Industrialization program (MIP) and by that the entire TOGAF pyramid.
You and your team will interact and collaborate with the different process owners in MIP gathering the process demands. You will consolidate these demands and work closely together with the GTO Manufacturing Target Map owner, who will provide the solution deliveries.
You will also work close together with the IT infrastructure teams within Volvo Group who will provide the right IT infrastructure for the decided set-up.
In your scope you will also provide training to all relevant users regarding how to operate the business with the implemented IT solutions.
Who are you?
* Master of Science or equivalent
* A leader with experience in manufacturing industry or process industry, leading large scale IT development and deployment
* Experienced in Construction Management Solutions
* A person with a can-do mindset with high drive and energy. Strong creative problem-solving abilities and communication skills
* Proficient in both written and oral English
* A positive, proactive and curious individual
* And a teamplayer with a genuine interest in being part of the green transformation
Ready for your next move?
You are most welcome to contact us if you have questions:
Fredrik Agelén, CPM, Mariestad Industrialization Program, tel: +46 73 9024028
Tomas Mörk, Head of Digital Manufacturing, GTO, tel : +46 73 9029104
Nina Werthén Öhman, Head of People & Culture, tel: +46 765535823
Last day to apply is April 22
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
