Engineering Manager Propulsion Electronics Lab
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
At Propulsion System and Climate Testing, we support the sustainability mission by being part of the commitment to rethink sustainability in our operations, in our cars and in society. Our scope is to secure appropriate and efficient test facilities enabling testing, verification and validation of power electronics, electric motors, transmission, thermal and climate systems as well as energy efficiency and emissions.
The Propulsion Electronics Lab consists of 14 highly skilled engineers working with investment and test of Electrical Machines, Inverters and Power Electronics. It is a growing area with a lot of technical challenges and opportunities with many ongoing investments together with the responsibility to deliver quality assured test data.
As Engineering Manager, you will work in close cooperation not only with your engineers but also with our stakeholders as well as the rest of the section including then management team. Together with your team and the stakeholders you will have the opportunity to explore future improvements bringing out the best of people and the business. We believe you are comfortable standing up for your point of view even if you at the same time have on open mind!
We believe teamwork is dream work and best done while having fun.
What you will do
As a leader at Volvo Cars, you will continue to grow an open, trusting, and inspiring environment where we build on people's strengths. As Engineering Manager, you will have the responsibility to guide the teams in a changing environment where you contribute to develop the team's capabilities. In addition, you need to be an accessible leader who supports, coaches, and develops the team to assure the right competence is in line with strategies. With other words as Engineering Manager, you have the operational and business responsibility to ensure the establishment of strategies, technical execution, and delivery.
As a part of the management team, we hope you will bring curiosity and fresh eyes to challenge existing norms and together with your colleagues bring out the best of the organization.
About you
We believe you have a MSc in engineering or equivalent experience. You have an interest in cars and technology, and are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
You have previous leadership experience developing people by coaching and mentoring. Experience from working in product development is meritorious for this position.
To thrive in this position, you have a genuine interest in leadership, you are a strong believer in the power of people and truly motivated in creating an inclusive work environment that promotes collaboration, understanding and encouragement to reach your goals.
How to learn more and apply
If you have questions regarding the position and business function, please contact Hiring manager Gunilla Järpsten, at Gunilla.jarpsten@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application via the link in the advert, no later than 12th of May 2024. Please keep in mind that we recruit continuously and therefore encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70863-42439514". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Kristin Lövgren 031-000000 Jobbnummer
8636842