Head of Contract Management
Saab AB / Bankjobb / Malmö Visa alla bankjobb i Malmö
2024-11-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Do you have a passion for winning business? Defining commercial strategies, negotiating commercial terms, while building and maintaining cross team collaboration both internally and with customers? Please read more about this opportunity to join Commercial and Contract Management in our journey to constantly improve and strive for Kockums to win and execute profitable business? We are seeking a skilled Team Manager to join our team in Malmö or Karlskrona.
As our business is growing so are we. In order to meet the increased market interest and both our internal and external customers' demand we are re-organizing our bid office . In a growing team, with clearer roles and responsibilities you will play a central role in shaping the strategic direction and accelerating the pace of improvement in how we work in phase Winning business, working closely with Head of Contract and Commercial Management and our Contract Management -and Bid/Tender Teams.
Your main responsibilities:
* Lead and develop the team and function Contract Management responsible for all contractual and thereto commercial tasks in foremost Winning Business process but to some extent also in the Execute Business phase. In close collaboration with the rest of the Commercial department as well as the key stakeholders within our different BUs as well as our BA Sales & Marketing function.
* Ensure right resource allocation in Core Teams for deals in the BUs
* Handle strategic commercial aspects and support the organisation with bid/contract preparations covering all contractual parts
* Ensure and support your team in preparation and negotiation of contractual terms & conditions, including customer interaction, in some cases lead negotiations
* Align with Tender Management /Finance/BUs and other stakeholders
* Interact with internal/external expertise in order to cover commercial aspects of the bid work e.g. business compliance, legal, taxes and finance.
* You are a team leader but also comfortable with working within your area of competence as well as with other core team members. The work is of an event driven nature where both initiative and the ability to evaluate situations, options and solutions are vital. The main objective is to contribute to profitable and sustainable business.
* Continuously strengthen and clarify Contract Management's responsibility in WB process with all relevant stakeholders
* Work closely with Head of Commercial and Head of Tender Management for continuous improvement and development of the function
* Work closely with Head of Tender Management for well-organized and well planned allocation of competences to the right projects/cases/campaigns
Your profile
* Strong leadership and change management skills
* Excellent commercial mindset, analytical and problem-solving capabilities. You to take on a strategic holistic approach as well as work with a lot of information and a high level of detail.
* Ability to efficiently prioritize and manage complex tasks in a dynamic environment
* Ability to navigate complexity and ambiguity with ease
* Outstanding communications and influencing skills including the ability to advise and influence all involved stakeholders
* Curiosity, creativity, and innovative commercial thinking - uncomfortable with the status quo
* Team player who is skilled in navigating a matrixed organization with the ability to lead cross-functional teams and build consensus
* Proactive as a leader with a customer centric mindset
* Extensive experience in commercial contracts and thereto related aspects.
* Knowledge and experiences in the defense industry are highly valued for this position.
* Legal background/education is a plus
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What You Will Be Part Of
Contract Management within our Commercial department is a team who strives to ensure that all parts of our customer offerings are commercially optimized in order to maximize our chances to win and deliver profitable business. We operate across all Kockums' Business Units as a centralized function covering a broad range of responsibilities such as customer requirements, business/contract set-up, bid strategy, contract terms & conditions, calculation and pricing. Our work is performed in close cooperation and coordination with our BUs as well as Marketing & Sales, Corporate Legal, Treasury, Finance and other parts of Commercial such as Industrial cooperation and Trade Compliance.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
