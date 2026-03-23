Head of Content Acquisition
Nextory AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nextory AB i Stockholm
You know that bit where every company says they're "changing the world"? Yeah, it can feel a little forced. But we like to think our story actually has some realness to it.
Our story begins with Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, who came to Sweden from Syria as kids and discovered that books could be a bridge - helping them learn the language, understand the culture, and explore new worlds.
A thought emerged, what if everyone could have that? And just like that, Nextory was born - your all-access pass to read, listen, and discover new perspectives without limits.
And now, we're searching for a Head of Content Acquisition who's ready to lead the way.
Let us tell you about the role As Head of Content Acquisition at Nextory, you will transform our content acquisition function into a strategic powerhouse that ensures we secure the right content. You will own and drive the business and profitability agenda within Content Acquisition, with full responsibility for commercial performance and margin optimization. Leading a skilled team within content acquisition and content curation, you'll play a key role in shaping Nextory's global content strategy and strengthening our publisher relationships.
Some examples of what you might be spending your time on:
Lead and coach a high-performing content acquisition team, developing talent and driving excellence across negotiations and partnerships.
Build and nurture strategic publisher relationships while optimizing commercial outcomes and improving gross margins.
Define and implement negotiation frameworks and data-driven strategies that elevate procurement maturity and accelerate execution.
The main character we're looking for You are an experienced and inspiring leader who thrives at the crossroads of business, strategy and partnerships. Strategic yet hands-on, you balance creativity with commercial focus and use data to drive smart, evidence-based decisions. As a leader, you take pride in developing your team and fostering a culture of collaboration, ownership and curiosity. You communicate fluently in both Swedish and English. Furthermore we believe you have:
Relevant educational background in Business, Economics, or a related field.
Extensive experience in strategic procurement or similar role
Proven leadership experience with a strong focus on team development and performance
Excellent negotiation and relationship management skills, ideally within media or entertainment
Strong analytical mindset and ability to drive data-based decision-making
The Nextory way of working At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success - and that culture flourishes when we meet and collaborate in person as much as possible. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore.
The role includes occasional travel, providing opportunities to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones.
Your next story starts here
We look forward to your application . Applications are reviewed continuously and if you have any questions about the role, please contact erika.thorslund@nextory.com
Please note that we do not offer relocation and that a six-month probationary period applies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7445648-1908125". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nextory AB
(org.nr 556708-4149), https://career.nextory.com
Norrtullsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
113 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nextory Jobbnummer
9814107