Head of community marketing
2024-10-10
Job Description
Lead the development and execution of our community marketing strategies, initiatives, and content creation to drive brand loyalty, amplify our reach and engagement, and by doing so reach our long-term vision.
Main tasks & responsibilities:
Lead the development of our community marketing strategies that align with the company's long-term vision and goals.
Develop and create relevant and engaging storytelling content that resonates with the company, ensures continuous interaction, and enhances brand loyalty.
Identify, establish, and maintain partnerships with key creators and influencers to amplify reach and engagement.
organize and oversee community events, both online and offline, to strengthen brand presence and community ties.
Track, analyze, and report on community marketing metrics to measure success and identify areas for improvement.
Oversee the community marketing, budget, ensuring effective allocation of resources to maximize engagement and reach.
Work closely with the designer, assortment, cx, and other brands- and marketing teams to ensure community marketing efforts align with overall business goals and strategies.
Stay updated on community and social media trends to ensure the company's strategies remain current and effective.
Qualifications
A minimum of 7 years in working experience within marketing community
Fashion intelligence
Salesmanship
Leadership
Creative
Structured and organized
Strategic
Additional Information
This is a permanent role starting as soon as possible and is based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) and relevant updated portfolio work in English, latest by 13th of October
We look forward to receiving your application!
Company Description
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Learn more about Weekday here. Så ansöker du
