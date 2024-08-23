Head of Casting & Forging Purchasing
"Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden."
This is how you could make an impact
We are proud to be on an exciting journey to implement the Volvo Group long-term ambitions to be 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. To get there, sustainability needs to be at the heart of everything we do. Sustainability both in terms of our products and services but also in perspective of people sustainability. For this, health and safety as well as competence development is essential. In order to secure this growth, we are looking for a person for a highly strategic role as Vice President for Casting & Forging Purchasing. Do you share our passion to lead and grow teams as well as making the world a better, cleaner place? Great, then you are the person we are looking for!
In our business-to-business environment we believe it is our people who make the difference. It is important that you are a trusted leader and that you radiate passion when developing your team and your business. The department that you will be leading consists of three different teams: Aluminium Casting, Iron Casting, Forging - which is each lead by a group manager reporting to you. You will have the strategic lead globally and the operational responsibility in Europe. We hope you love to actively contribute to your team members' development, both professionally and personally as well as building strong teams with great team spirit. In the 'Powertrain and Fossil-Free Material' leadership team you will have an important role developing the strategies and the department.
You will be responsible to develop and drive the strategic area of your business by promoting a strong collaboration between your team members and Truck Divisions, Brands, Business Areas and Partners, capitalizing on regional inputs towards segment strategies, negotiation tactics and other possible opportunities.
To excel in this position, you will need to be well connected with your x-functional stakeholders, with an ability to see the end-to-end perspective at company level. You will also have to manage and be part of several ecosystems, cross-departments, and cross-functions, aiming at maturing our business practices and bringing them to automotive standards.
Talking about being good at building relationships, it is essential to be able to build and maintain trustful and healthy supply partner relationships. With well-functioning interactions we believe that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long-term relationships with our supply chain partners. We believe that someone that loves to work as a leader in a multicultural context with a high pace and that enjoys cooperating with various functions will also love and excel at this job.
Your contribution to our success
* Act as a trusted leader and coach your organization strategically and operationally. With this you secure financial/cost targets, KPIs fulfillment as well as Purchasing Agreements.
* Drive and implement the segment strategies and manage supply partner's relationship, supplier selections and negotiations.
* With an ownership mentality build effective teams with common objectives and high team spirit
* Be proactive and handle ambiguities - we move too fast to be reactive.
* Influence the continuous improvement and our learning culture
* Speak up, influence and drive transformation to create positive change
* Explore and implement new Business models with supply Partners to support our common growth
Secure resiliency in your teams and supply partner networks, understanding the world we live in is in constant change
The Ticker to Ride
* You love people - Track record in effectively leading and developing teams. You have an inspiring leadership that embraces diversity and innovation. You emphasize and foster an environment of diversity and inclusiveness, finding strengths and unity among differences
* You love business - Track record in successfully driving business and developing partnerships. You have a holistic view and a strong business acumen.
* Ability to handle ambiguity while providing structure and guidance to your team
* Communicate so everyone can understand what you're trying to say
* Having a sustainability drive and vision for climate, resources, and people
Extensive global purchasing experience and high level of Business Acumen
Ready for the next move?
If you recognize yourself in the above description - we are very curious to get to know you!
// Johan Marchner, Senior Vice President Powertrain & Fossil-Free Material
If any questions, please contact:
• Johan Marchner, Senior Vice President Powertrain & Fossil-Free Material, johan.marchner@volvo.com
• Jennie Torstensson, People & Culture Business Partner, jennie.torstensson@volvo.com
Location: Gothenburg or Lyon
Last application day: 10th of September
