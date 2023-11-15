Head Of Bnew Sales Moai
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
What you will do
* Take active part in prioritized deals, share strategies, global knowledge and insights as well as coach BNEW and MOAI decision makers on business decisions
* Assume responsibility for the sales and business decision on behalf of BNEW
* Support and challenge the respective MA teams to win profitable business in line with the BNEW strategy and commercial guidelines
* Drive selective business development activities in the MA's
* Support commercial management in implementing BNEW commercial strategies and guidelines in MOAI
* Drive and own business customer concern; orchestrate BA techno-commercial support (deal shaping, value optimization); coaching and tactical focus on deals, strategic focus on sales development.
* Build and maintain positive relationships with key partners in MA (Networks domain, CM, CU's) in BA (PAN, SAN, Supply, Business Control).
* Lead, manage & prioritize the activities of the BNEW cross functional team dedicated to MOAI.
* Good communication and alignment with other BA's representatives for the same MA, particularly BCSS
* Act as a voice of the Market Area within BNEW, support and communicate Market Area needs and ensure accountability from Business Area partners.
* Follow-up on MA Sales & Profitability providing full support and recommended actions specifically regarding High Impact Deals (HIDs)
* Participate/driver in multi-stakeholder meetings & events (e.g. selected customer meetings).
Minimum Requirements:
* University degree
* Have 10 years of experience in the company and min 5-7 years in Sales and/or Commercial Management, partly interfacing customers
* Sales or pre-sales experience from BA Sales Support and/or Market Area KAM or Network domain
* Extensive track record of successfully achieving results in a complex cross functional organization.
* Experienced in leading matrixed teams
* High integrity
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
BNEW Sales and Commercial Management (SCM) has several areas of responsibility across sales, commercial management, contract management and sales operation. As BNEW Head of Sales MOAI key areas of accountability include acting as BNEW's prime interface towards MOAI in deal engagements and to implement BNEW sales and commercial strategies to secure business results in line with BNEW business plans and targets. Be a voice of MOAI and customers when participating in internal forums related to Marketing, Product Management and Supply as well as represent BNEW when participating in MOAI sales forums. Lead, manage & prioritize the activities of the BNEW cross functional team dedicated to MOAI. Ersättning
