Head Of Bioscience Metabolism, Early Cvrm
AstraZeneca AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an established and recognized expert in Metabolic Diseases research with strategic leadership skills? Will you thrive on working together across boundaries to unlock the power of what science can do? Join us to develop the ground-breaking medicines of the future for Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases!
At AstraZeneca, we work without barriers between functions at the cutting-edge of science. It is a place to rethink the future of medicine to answer some of the most complex unmet patient needs. That's why we love it - this is the place to make a greater impact!
We are now recruiting an Executive Director to lead the Bioscience Metabolism Disease Area within Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (Early CVRM), one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas.
Early CVRM is accountable for the discovery and early clinical development (up to phase II) of new drugs in the CVRM arena within three main strategic areas - cardiovascular (heart failure and ASCVD), metabolism (obesity, diabetes and MASH), and renal (acute and chronic kidney diseases). In this role, you will work at the forefront of drug discovery in the Metabolism Disease Area to promote the progression of a rich and diverse portfolio of investigational drugs in accordance with the Early CVRM remit. The role is part of the Early CVRM Bioscience leadership team and reports to the Head of Bioscience, Early CVRM.
The position is placed at AstraZeneca's vibrant R&D site in the lovely city of Gothenburg in Sweden where you will be part of an international, open-minded and creative working atmosphere based on collaboration and innovation.
What you'll do
In this highly visible role you will provide both strategic and operational leadership and have key impact on establishing and fostering the shape and growth of AstraZeneca in the Metabolism Disease Area. You will lead a department of highly skilled and dedicated scientists across our three unique sites located in Gothenburg (Swe), Cambridge (UK) and Gaithersburg (US). You will play a key role in guiding a portfolio of drug discovery projects to bring novel treatment options to patients with metabolic diseases. Responsibilities include:
* Lead the Bioscience Metabolism Disease Area (DA) as a role-model leadership figure.
* Establish scientific leadership in the areas of metabolic diseases research and early development for Bioscience.
* Drive the development and progression of a portfolio of pre-clinical and early clinical opportunities to support Early CVRM in achieving its business objectives and the delivery of the CVRM strategy.
* Ensure state of the art scientific and technical capabilities within the Metabolism DA to perform cutting edge science.
* Foster a culture of innovation and scientific excellence at all levels of the organization to ensure that highest quality research is conducted within the Metabolism DA.
* Raise the visibility and profile of Early CVRM Bioscience department within and outside AZ by building and maintaining global network of external experts in leading research institutions.
* Lead, manage and develop team leaders and senior scientific experts to build a world class department of highly skilled and motivated scientists.
* Contribute as key member of the Early CVRM Bioscience leadership team and Metabolism Disease Area Strategy team.
* Collaborate closely and be the interphase to other essential functions in the drug development process, both inside and outside of Early CVRM.
Essential for the role
* PhD or MD with expertise and strong track record in the metabolic diseases research area (e.g., obesity, diabetes, MASH).
* Solid understanding of drug discovery, drug development and the commercialisation process with significant drug discovery experience and a track record of innovation and milestone delivery in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry.
* Internationally recognised scientist in the metabolic diseases field with a broad understanding of the Metabolism therapeutic area, including relevant pre-clinical in vitro and in vivo models.
* Line management experience and strong leadership skills with track record of developing high performing teams.
* Entrepreneurial and innovation driven leadership abilities, preferentially in a drug discovery environment with knowledge of pre-clinical R&D.
* Strong network in the global scientific community in the field of metabolic diseases.
* Track record of building successful internal/external partnerships and collaboration relationships, demonstrating cultural sensitivity and awareness.
With your excellent interpersonal, communication and collaboration skills you have the ability to influence strategically to obtain desired outcomes while maintaining effective, positive organisational relationships. You operate effectively across boundaries in a global matrix research environment to influence both internal and external stakeholders, including senior management. Your passion, strong vision and drive to succeed together with key qualities like people skills and entrepreneurial working style will make you a great leader in the Early CVRM Bioscience Metabolism Disease Area!
So, what's next?
Please read the full advert and apply at https://careers.astrazeneca.com/job/gothenburg/head-of-bioscience-metabolism-early-cvrm/7684/78192071584 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-219841". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9503193