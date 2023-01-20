Head of Art
2023-01-20
We are DICE, the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star WarsTM: Battlefront franchise, and Mirror's Edge. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. That's why we're dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best as we all work towards a common cause.
We are looking for a Head of Art, reporting to the Studios Sr. Creative Director, to collaborate with our creative talent to design world-class gameplay experiences. This Head of Art will have experience in game development, specifically in the AAA space. In addition to this our incoming Head of Art has lead product development from concept/pre-production all the way to live. Lastly, you have experience hiring and building teams of artists.
Responsibilities:
You will be the champion of innovation, evolve how we create art for our games
Represent projects in executive meetings, gate reviews and on a franchise level
Collaborate with Marketing and Brand on positioning
Mentor other art directors and leads
You will create best practices and training routines for new hires
Collaborate with studio management on strategic decisions
Requirements:
8 plus years of experience establishing and developing art vision for previous projects
Familiarity with developing games from existing intellectual properties
5 plus years of experience leading teams of multi-disciplined artists with a proven eye for detail and the ability to give constructive feedback
Familiarity with all aspects of game artwork including: Concept art, 2D, 3D, UI, animation and lighting and vfx
You are organized and possess well-honed verbal and written communication skills with problem-solving and prototyping ability
Excellent skills at identifying existing visual styles, and ability to use them
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
