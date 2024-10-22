Head of 5G Deployment & Performance
2024-10-22
Join our Team
About this opportunity:We are thrilled to offer an opportunity to join Ericsson as a Strategic Product Manager. In this dynamic role, you will manage products from their strategic conception to their end of life, ensuring that they consistently exceed market expectations. You'll be charged with maximizing benefits for Ericsson, taking into account profitability and working capital considerations. You may take on various positions within the realm of Product Management, including Solution Manager, Partner Product Manager, Release Product Manager, Life Cycle Manager, or Service Product Manager.
What you will do:- Develop and consolidate product strategies specific to your portfolio.
• Plan portfolio, solution businesses, business models and support portfolio decisions.
• Oversee portfolio acquisitions, divestments, business close-down and new business development.
• Secure alignment with technology frameworks such as Technology Supply Strategy, The Ericsson Architecture and Common Platforms and Components.
• Ensure optimal management of business solutions from development to discontinuation, and oversee the development and maintenance of structural assets.
• Drive and promote continuous improvements across organizations, spotting opportunities for improvement and facilitating the prioritization of business opportunities.
The skills you bring:- Innovation.
• Negotiation.
• Risk management.
• Sales process.
• Supply Chain and Supply Process.
• Business Modeling.
• Financial Acumen.
• Product Management.
