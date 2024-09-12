Head Chef - Basta Uppsala New Opening!
2024-09-12
Ciao Ragazzi ,
Dream big and join the squadra .
Basta is taking over the premises from Klang Market with an area of 400 square meters, 140 seats, and a view of the majestic Cathedral, the location offers an unbeatable environment for their Italian dining experience. In true Basta style, the former Klang premises will undergo extensive renovations and be transformed into a place with exceptional character and charm.
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colorful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality.The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of400 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 9 trattorias.
Our culture and values
We believe we work with people, not food.Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and the role
We're looking for a talented Head Chef who knows their way around à la carte menus and has a real passion for cooking, especially Italian cuisine. If you love working with high qualityingredients from Italy and Sweden and enjoy creating dishes from scratch, this is the place for you. You'll be leading a team in a fast-paced kitchen where high standards are the norm, so being a team player with great attention to detail is key. Experience in Italian cooking & high volume kitchen operationsare a big plus, and if you're all about bringing creativity and quality to the table, we'd love to chat with you!
Main responsibilities as Head chef:
Supervise and take part in the preparation and production of all food products
Inspect all food and products are consistently prepare and serve according to the restaurant's recipes, portioning, cooking and serving standards
Inspect products quality during and after preparation, and make adjustments as required
Schedule and manage kitchen staff shifts
Control kitchen costs to ensure that the restaurant meets budget and increase profitability
Monitor ordering and receiving food products and other supplies as required for daily operations
Planning & leading the recruitment process of BOH team members according to business needs
Ensure that kitchen staff is trained according to company standards
Create new standards and procedures for all aspects of kitchen operations where existing quality standards don't meet or exceed guests expectations
Ensure that the kitchen complies with health and safety regulations
Ensure that all equipment is kept clean and in excellent working conditions through personal inspection and by following the kitchens preventive maintenance programs
Plan and develop menus in coordination with the Group head chef
Observe compliance with the company's policies and procedures, as well as, governmental laws and regulations
Control kitchen maintenance, repairs and other related expenses
These tasks require attention to detail, great leadership, analytical&time management skills, and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment to consistently produce exquisite dishes and create world class working environment.
Your benefits and what to expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding montlhy salary + tips
Head chef bonus scheme
5000 sek referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 2 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our wall of fame
Diversity price, 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Best Swedens Vegan Pizza 2024 Ersättning
