HBS Compliance Specialist at AstraZeneca
TNG Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a HBS Compliance Specialist at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg!
Are you ready to make an impact as a HBS Compliance Specialist? In this role you will co-ordinate projects and assist in delivery under the supervision of the Compliance associate Directors and project leads to ensure collation of all information related to HBS. The post holder will be required to work with the biobank to reconcile the HBS inventory against compliance information to allow decision making on inventory.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a 12-month consulting assignment starting in March. You will be employed by TNG during the duration of the assignment
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you 're our kind of person.
Your Responsibilities
* Collaborate with the internal teams in locating documentation and reviewing consent for requests related to HBS in AZ.
* Assist in knowledge curation to allow decision making on inventory which maybe in AZ, or third parties. Duties may include handling of HBS during the reconciliation and curation process.
* Work with the HBS C&G team and Biobank leads to ensure that learning from HBS related issues are identified and analysed to enable continuous process improvement.
* Electronically manage HBS retrievals including receipt, tracking, review and approval of requests from internal requestors. Confirm requests against the informed consent, raise requests as the need arises.
* Assist with the resolution of issue and queries relating to HBS within the inventory. Maintain records for HBS stored until it meets final disposal and follow destruction process when initiated.
The Bigger Picture
Human Biological Samples (HBS) are fundamental to medical research in the discovery, development and implementation of new treatments and diagnostics. HBS are ethically sensitive materials and the collection, handling and access to HBS are subject to strict regulations, principles and ethical guidelines.
The AstraZeneca Biobank maintains a data repository with appropriate human subject protection and industry best practices. The Biobank stores HBS, banked or prospectively collected from geographically diverse populations.
Our Expectations
* Project management experience and skills is preferable
* Experience with administrative tools
* Experience in pharmaceuticals, a healthcare related industry or academia/hospital environment related to HBS
* Excellent analytical, written and oral communications skills together with excellent English written and verbal communication skills
* Knowledge and understanding of compliance function, health care regulations, laws, and standards (HBS)
* Excellent analytical, written and oral communications skills.
* Proven team working skills
* Ability to work independently
* High ethical standards, trustworthy, operating with absolute discretion
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8469443