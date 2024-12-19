Hardware design engineer to Framtiden ABs Talent program 2025
Are you ready to step into an exciting and dynamic world where you get to shape the future of energy solutions? We are looking for a passionate and driven junior power engineer who wants to help develop advanced technologies for sustainable energy use. With us, you will have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and powerful transformers, while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. If you are ready to take on the challenge and make a difference, this is the right place for you!
About the company
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high-voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and environmentally efficient high-voltage switchgear. The company works on developing technologies for transmitting energy from the production site to the usage area with minimal loss, which is crucial for supporting sustainable energy use.
About the role
As a junior power engineer with our client, you will play an important role in developing and implementing advanced energy solutions. You will work with high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and powerful transformers, as well as environmentally efficient high-voltage switchgear.
Your main tasks include:
Designing power facilities with a focus on direct current and high voltage.
Working with components such as transformers and breakers.
Ensuring that components withstand various conditions through simulations and analyses in tools such as PS CAD, PSSE.
Report writing.
You will be part of a team striving to minimize energy losses and support sustainable energy use through innovative technologies. The role requires you to be a team player, proactive, and result-oriented, with a strong drive to achieve set goals and deliver high quality in your work.
About You
Requirements:
At least a university degree in a relevant field: Electrical Power, Energy, or Electrical Engineering.
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Willingness to work on-site in Ludvika.
Merits:
Swedish language skills.
Higher education level, such as a Master's degree.
Personal Qualities:
Team Player: You enjoy working in a team and actively contribute to the group's success. You can collaborate effectively with colleagues from different departments and backgrounds. You are attentive and can communicate clearly and constructively.
Proactive: You take responsibility for your tasks and drive projects forward independently. You are proactive and see opportunities for improvements and innovations. You dare to make decisions and act on them, even in uncertain situations.
Result-Oriented: You have a strong drive to achieve set goals and deliver high quality in your work. You are persistent and do not give up until you have achieved the desired result. You can prioritize and focus on what is most important to achieve success.
About Us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, aiming to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right companies. Framtiden is present in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed through us at Framtiden and then transition to direct employment with the client Company
Framtiden's Talent Program
For one year, you will have approximately one training day per month. The training sessions are designed to help you with both technical skills development and personal growth.
The talent program gives you a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and get to know other parts of the organization.
Our goal is for you to have fun during the year while being equipped with important knowledge that will help you in your professional life.
Terms
Start Date: August 2025
Location: Ludvika
Working Hours: Daytime - Weekdays
Scope: Full-time, 100%. Permanent Ersättning
