Hardware Design Engineer
2025-07-28
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Role:
Participating in daily stand-up meetings, reviewing plans and progress.
Working in 3-week sprints using JIRA, breaking down projects, and managing backlogs.
Collaborating with a team of approximately 20 individuals, including mechatronics and electronics experts.
Leading and participating in team meetings to allocate tasks and discuss progress.
Collaborating with mechatronics teams and external resources to ensure project success.
Testing and supporting EMC and Radio testing of products at external test facilities.
Developing and reviewing schematics and layouts using Orcad Cadence and Catia Electric.
Conducting simulations using tools like Pi Spice.
Managing the entire hardware development process, from concept to production.
Collaborating with System Engineering on system solutions and hardware architecture.
Providing support for product certifications and addressing any related issues.
Collaborating with EMS partners for manufacturing and ensuring product integration.
Leading product improvement initiatives and performing ongoing maintenance.
Collaborating with suppliers and supporting testing for prototypes.
Requirement:
Knowledge and experience in electronics construction and hardware development.
Proficiency in Orcad Cadence, Catia Electric, and familiarity with Pi Spice.
Experience with analog and digital components, motor control, and various sensors.
Ability to work in a cross-functional environment and collaborate with diverse teams.
Strong project management skills, including sprint planning and backlog management.
Ability to work on both new development projects and ongoing maintenance tasks.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot during testing.
Strong communication skills to interact with internal teams and external partners.
Interest in radio technology and familiarity with EMC considerations.
Ability to work in a dynamic environment with a diverse group of professionals.
Meritorious skills:
Familiarity with systems engineering and Teamcenter product lifecycle management (PLM).
Experience with simulation tools beyond Pi Spice.
Experience in both analog and digital aspects of electronics development.
Exposure to radar, ultrasonic, infrared, and other sensor technologies.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
