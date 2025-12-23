Growth & Retention Director
2025-12-23
This is a unique opportunity to scale our brand and performance, driving buyer acquisition and retention as well as seller growth across 24 European markets.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Growth & Retention Director at Sellpy
We're looking for an experienced, analytical and curious digital marketing & CRM leader to develop and execute a highly effective, data-driven acquisition and retention strategy across 24 European markets.
With more than 9 million second hand items in our inventory, Sellpy offers a one-of-a-kind digital marketing challenge. You'll be the driving force behind shaping Sellpy's digital growth strategy and ensuring optimal performance across markets, channels, and audiences - turning complexity into a competitive advantage and accelerating circular living at scale.
This is a highly strategic and hands-on role. You'll combine full-funnel growth thinking with deep channel expertise, ensuring Sellpy grows efficiently across awareness, acquisition, and retention, helping us to expand Sellpy's footprint across Europe.
You'll lead a team of digital specialists through the Head of Digital. And collaborate across the organisation - especially with Creatives, MarTech, Data, Brand, Product, and Regional teams - to take our acquisition and retention efforts to the next level. You will report to the Chief Commercial Officer.
In short, you will
Own the Digital Marketing & CRM Strategy: Define Sellpy's digital marketing across all major paid channels (Meta, Google, TikTok, etc.) and CRM automations to drive efficient growth across 24 markets
Architect the Customer Lifecycle: Lead the logic for our customer journey. You'll define what we communicate, to whom, and when - using behavioral data to drive activation, prevent churn and reactivate dormant segments to maximize CLV
Manage Performance & Budgets: Direct multi-million SEK budgets, balancing upper-funnel awareness with lower-funnel acquisition and retention for both buyers and sellers to optimize ROI and CAC
Turn Data into a Competitive Advantage: Transform our vast product feed of 9M+ items into a growth engine through smarter automation, feed management, and creative optimization
Advance Measurement & MarTech: Collaborate with Data and MarTech teams to advance our CRM and performance marketing regarding tooling, tracking, product feeds and attribution
Collaborate Cross-Functionally: Work with Regional, Product, and Creative teams to ensure a seamless brand experience and consistent messaging across the entire customer journey
Lead & Mentor: Lead a high-performing team of specialists through the Head of Digital, fostering a culture of curiosity, data-fluency, and continuous experimentation
We use
Google Ads, Merchant Center, DV360, GA4, Google Workspace, Google Tag Manager, Google Editor
Major Paid Social Platforms (Meta, Snap, TikTok, Pinterest, ..)
SQL / BigQuery
Funnel & Fospha
Voyado & Sendgrid for CRM
Requirements
M.S. degree in business, marketing, economics or other relevant field
6+ years of experience in digital marketing, performance marketing, growth and retention, ideally within a senior position in e-commerce
Proven success in scaling digital marketing strategies and managing large marketing budgets efficiently
Strategic and operational expertise across Paid Social, Google's ecosystem and CRM
Exceptional analytical skills, with a strong command of data analysis and knowledge of BigQuery/SQL
Very good understanding of marketing analytics incl. tracking, attribution and product feed optimisation
A curious mindset and excellent collaboration skills across creative, tech, and data teams
Strong sense of what drives performance across formats and channels - from creative assets and placements, to lifecycle touchpoints
Experience leading, managing, and coaching a team
Written and spoken fluency in English, as this is our company language
We'd be impressed if you have
Experience in a fast-scaling, product-led, or international organisation
Direct experience in a high-growth e-commerce or marketplace business model, especially managing complex product feeds and campaigns across multiple markets
Written and spoken fluency in Swedish
Experience with programmatic advertising and e.g. DV360
A passion for sustainability and a drive to make circular living mainstream
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues
Make use of prepaid vacation
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more)
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities
Location: Our office is at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm and we expect high office presence (60-80%) in this role.
Form of employment: Full-time, permanent position (including a probationary period)
Start: As agreed upon
We're excited to review your application. Please note that due to the holiday period, feedback may take a bit longer than usual. Thank you for your understanding, and happy holidays! Så ansöker du
