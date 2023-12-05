Growth & Digital Marketing Specialist
Alva Labs AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alva Labs AB i Stockholm
Our Digital Marketing Specialist focuses on tasks that contribute to the development and execution of digital marketing strategies. The role is multifaceted, combining creative, analytical, and technical skills across all marketing channels.
The Digital Marketing Specialist is responsible for implementing activities aimed to drive revenue for Alva and ensuring we build a strong position in the market. This is done through making sure we reach the right people (our ICP) with the right message, at the right time, in the right channels. The role plays an important part of automating processes to help build the foundation for Alva to scale internationally.
This role reports to Growth & Digital Lead but will be working cross departments to support our small and agile team.
Responsibilities
Website Management: Assisting with the maintenance and updating of the company's website. This can include content updates, layout changes, and basic troubleshooting.
Email Marketing: Assisting in the creation and distribution of email marketing campaigns. This includes setting up A/B tests, drafting copy, managing email lists, segmenting audiences, and analysing the performance of email campaigns.
Content Distribution: Making sure our content such as blog posts, articles, webinars, events, and videos reach their full potential. This also includes executing on the content calendar and ensuring that distribution aligns with the brand's voice and marketing goals.
Social Media: Supporting in handling the company's social media accounts, which involves planning and scheduling posts, engaging with followers, and monitoring social media trends.
Paid Digital Advertising: Support in the execution of paid advertising campaigns on platforms like Google Ads, Bing, Linkedin Ads, Meta. Tasks may include coordinating production of campaigns, monitoring budgets, keep an eye on industry trends and helping to optimise ad performance.
Data Analysis and Reporting: Analysing digital marketing metrics to assess the performance of campaigns and strategies and then prepare reports to share these insights.
Market Research: Conducting research to gather insights about market trends, customer behaviour, and competitor activities. This information can be used to inform marketing strategies and product roadmap.
Collaboration and Coordination: Working with other marketing team members and departments to ensure a cohesive approach to digital marketing. This might include collaborating on projects, campaigns, or events. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04
E-post: minya@alvalabs.io Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alva Labs AB
(org.nr 559103-8178)
Luntmakargatan 66 (visa karta
)
113 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8307970