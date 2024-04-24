Group Product Manager - Customer Care
2024-04-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We are looking for a Group Product Manager to join our Customer Care Cluster. You will hire, coach, mentor & inspire Product Managers. Through them, you will develop and grow a sub-cluster for our Customer Care Core products.
As part of this cluster, you will work with customer-centric product teams building a world-class customer care experience through digital self-service tools, retailer collaboration, and support agents that can leverage modern technology to serve our customers. You will be the voice of the product in the Product team through a friendly and effective collaboration with your Engineering and UX counterparts.
What you'll do
Within the Customer Care & Support product cluster, you will oversee our digital products with a goal to enable excellent customer care through an omnichannel approach which is backed up by capabilities enabling outstanding collaboration within and between our Care centers and our retailers in the markets.
Omnichannel customer care and collaboration between Volvo Cars operational units and retailers are needed for many reasons, it can be an inquiry, complaint, or at delivery and return of a vehicle whenever a subscription is started or ended.
What you'll bring
* Experience leading Product teams and Product Managers in a Customer Care environment
* Experience in Customer Care center operations at scale
* Effective communication/interpersonal skills and solid experience in managing both technical and commercial stakeholders Ability to balance needs of stakeholders, developers and end-users
* Strategic mindset with the ability to manage long-term roadmaps while also having a key eye for details
* Someone who thrives when things are complex and finds a way to make things happen
* Extensive analytical skills
* Bachelor's degree in business, technology or equivalent
