Group Portfolio Controller
2025-08-29
TRATON Group Finance - Group Portfolio Controller
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.
Role Summary
The responsibility of Group Finance, is to actively drive performance and synergies as a strong, objective business partner for the Group Industrial Functions, safeguarding future product competitiveness as well as financial target realization of the brands and group.
The Team "Group Portfolio Controlling" serves as a vital link between Product Planning, Commercial Solutions and Finance in the TRATON Group and in the brands, by providing comprehensive financial insights, supporting decision-making processes, and fostering strong business partnerships. Our role is to guide R&D priorities, ensuring value, focus on profitability and efficient use of resources.
Job Responsibilities
Portfolio Controlling
Develop and align with cross functions a methodology for profitability analysis of our product segments across all relevant markets
Identify and evaluate gaps and potentials in TRATON product roadmaps
Conduct trade-off analysis in between different development projects
Support Product Management with financial evaluation of development project in the early phase
Special Initiatives
Support development of method for brand differentiation and price positioning
Finance Business partner for market feasibility studies
Evaluation of strategic partnership opportunities by elaborating financial impact
Who You Are
Proven experience of minimum 5 years in sales controlling or strategic planning or product and portfolio management
Proven knowledge from the truck / automotive industry or any of our brands is a strong merit
Strong analytical abilities for evaluating portfolio performance and expertise in assessing and managing associated risks
Excellent communication skills to convey complex financial information effectively to various stakeholders
Proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams, make informed decisions aligned with financial goals, and address challenges proactively
Ability to represent the department's interests, values, and achievements both internally and externally
This Is Us
In addition to offering a challenging and international environment, you'll be joining a diverse and inclusive team that values both collaboration and having fun at work. The team consists of six members - with four based in Sweden and two in Germany, in addition to the manager. As collaboration is a key part of our daily work, being a strong team player is essential.
At TRATON, you are an important part of something big. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Yunus Birgin, Head of Group Portfolio Controlling, yunus.birgin@se.traton.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
