Group Manager System Analysis Simulation
2024-08-10
Take the opportunity to join the exciting change journey Powertrain Engineering (PE) is embarking on when creating the future powertrains for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees.
This is us, your new colleagues at PE
We are proud product owners for components, systems as well as complete powertrains. We are accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase. The majority of our powertrain components are traditional diesel combustion engines but with a strong drive to be adapted to non fossil fuels such as biodiesels, HVO, Bio gas and also H2, after treatment systems, transmissions and axles.
We stand in front of significant challenges - where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest - and we constantly work to adapting to take this on by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to reduce development lead-time and cost and driving innovation and employee engagement through our leaders leading technology and people.
In this position you will be part of an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
Responsibilities / Main tasks
PE Sweden organization has the full worldwide Product platform responsibility for Heavy Duty Engines and transmission. We are as well responsible for the installation of Heavy duty powertrains in European Volvo Products.
We are a large organization consisting of roughly 850 employees in Gothenburg and Malmö.
The Combustion department is in charge of the development of 3 systems of the complete engine and their integration: Fuel Injection Equipment system, Air and Gas system and Combustion system.
Our ambition is to deliver optimized and fully verified complete combustion systems (hardware components, control strategies and calibration) providing best in class solutions to the end customers when integrated in the complete powertrain.
As Group Manager Combustion System & Simulation for Combustion, you will have the responsibility for:
• Verify the Combustion system through simulation and correlate to real physical tests or any other relevant methods
• You and the team working with simulations will also support other areas within Powertrain engineering such as flow calculations for the oil and coolant system.
• Develop and maintain the required stakeholder's interfaces such as the global engineering network or X-functional network.
• You and the team will be responsible for developing our simulation tools and competences and secure that it becomes a natural and integrated pert of our development.
• Develop methods and tools to secure quality assured development.
In our daily operations, close interaction within powertrain engineering, our suppliers and cross functional with other functions within GTT will be a necessity to be successful.
Of course you will be responsible to develop a highly skilled and positive team but you will also be a part of the combustion management team where we all are contributing to develop the complete section as well as our complete operations. You will lead a team consisting of roughly 13 employees.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We expect you to be a person with a strong will to deliver and develop teams.
A positive mindset, "can do attitude" and team work characterizes your personal profile.
You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization.
• You are holding a Master of Science or equivalent in engineering.
• You have a proven experience within Powertrain development
• You have a solid background in simulations.
• You like to drive and push for usage of simulations and see the importance of connecting simulations to physical testing
• You are well experienced in operating in a global environment and working with different sites.
• You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
• Finding solutions and always try to improve both yourself and the team is a part of your DNA.
• Genuine interest in understanding how our products are used and how we should develop the systems to meet the legal, customer and society demands
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me!
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 12th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this.
Last application date 31st of august.
