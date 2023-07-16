Group Manager for Electronics Engineering
2023-07-16
Magna Electronics develops cutting-edge technology for the Future Car. Our international, agile and highly collaborative teams aim be the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and to accelerate the growth in Autonomous Driving.
In Linköping, we're developing our camera systems. As a site, our responsibilities range from electronics, mechanics and optics to software and vehicle testing.
We offer you good career opportunities in a high-tech company with strong company values, transparency and personal development.
What You 'll Do
You will lead a team of 15 electronics engineers which main focus is to design and develop Electronics for our Camera products, but also work closely with other group managers, technical experts and teams.
As a manager you will lead, coach and support the team and employees to to reach individual, project and company targets. This mean that you will lead and prioritize on an day-to day basis and secure resources for coming projects.
You will be expected to ensure the quality of your employees' work, as well as helping to improve the methodology and way of working.
Our high tech electronics equipment and test facility is another thing that falls under your responsibility. You will take lead in review existing equipment and invest in new if need, to secure that we modern test facilities for future products.
You will be part of the Development Engineering management team and contribute to the next generation Vision products integrating both hardware and software.
Who are we looking for:
As a manager at Magna you have strong skills in fostering a climate that encourages collaboration and development but also have a good balance between achieving result and human focus. By having a Can-do attitude and a positive mind-set you will support in the daily work and lead in times of change but also take actions and initiatives when needed.
At Magna all employees are guided of our values and principles and you as a manager play an important role in being a role model and securing compliance. We therefore value personal and managerial skills such as integrity, fairness and high trustworthiness.
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have:
• Documented experience as a Manager and strong leaderships skills
• Good skills in Swedish and in English, both spoken and written
• Strong verbal and written communication in Swedish and in English
• Experience in leading electronic engineers and test facilities
• Experience of design of electronic embedded systems, components and a basic technical know-how
• Experience from high volume electronic production
• Experience from integration between electronics, mechanics and optics
• Knowledge in the Functional Safety and Cyber Security Area
At Magna, it's all about Trust, so it's important for us that you respect and follow standards, deadlines and agreements.
Education
• University degree within Electronic Engineering, or equivalent work experience
Your first months at Magna:
Getting comfortable in a new job and new environment is a process that involves several steps. At Magna, newly hired employees are introduced to an onboarding program. The program aim to provide new employees with a good foundation for their entire Magna journey and a successful start.
Magna is a workplace characterized by:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• Good career and development opportunities
• An atmosphere that promotes innovation and being creative
• Contribution to Trust in Mobility and Safety on the roads.
Location: Linköping
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact hiring manager:
Susanne Arkenius, susanne.arkenius@magna.com
, or
Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application: 2023-08-13, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
Union: We have Union agreement/Collective agreement with Sveriges Ingenjörer and Unionen.
About Magna, Awareness. Unity. Empowerment.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
We discourage you from sending applications via email to comply with GDPR requirements and your local Data Privacy Law.
With 7,500 employees in 13 countries, our growing team has the goal to lead the revolution underway in the automotive industry.
We are 1200 employees locacted in Sweden in 4 different cities throughout the country: Vårgårda, Linköping, Stockholm and Skellefteå.
Think Big, Take Responsibility, Never Settle, Be Collaborative
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veoneer Sweden AB
(org.nr 559131-0841) Arbetsplats
