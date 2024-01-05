Group Hrbp Technology Sweden
Verisure Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2024-01-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to be a driving force in Verisure's growth and organizational transformation? As a global leader in security solutions, we are looking for a hands-on and proactive HRBP to play a very important role in shaping the future of our Technology organization. If you are a high potential/top performer with a passion for driving change, check out the details below.
About the job
As an HRBP at Verisure, you will be instrumental in achieving our growth and transformation goals. We are seeking a dynamic individual who combines strategic abilities with a hands-on approach, acting as a sparring partner to leaders at all levels in day-to-day operations as well as transformational and complex strategic projects.
You will partner up with our leaders, work across functions, and get under the skin of the organization to truly understand our strategy and impact on achieving our business goals, employee engagement and development. You will report to the HR Director Group Functions Sweden and you will take part of the Management team for your Department/s.
What you'll be up to
• Collaborating closely with the business leaders, providing coaching on complex HR and business-related matters
• Establishing and driving HR processes in an organization where HR is a core function
• Leading cross-functional projects in collaboration with national and international teams
• Connecting with the Technology organization and acting as a true team player with the rest of the HR teams
• Proactively partnering with a keen interest in establishing relationships and elevating internal awareness for the responsibilities within a KPI and data-driven organizational environment
• Executing HR projects with a direct impact on the business, encompassing KPIs, Change Management, Performance Development, Sustainable Engagement, Leadership Development and Inclusion initiatives among others
About you
If you are a self-starter with a proactive mindset and a passion for making a difference, we want you on our team. We value innovation, teamwork, trust and responsibility as core elements of our success.
To have fun at the same time as you make a difference in this position, we believe you need to be an ambitious and analytical person who thrives when you drive change and improvement within the organization. You are a true team player who enjoys collaboration within and outside your team.
Requirements:
• Broad HR experience, defining and implementing HR processes
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant area, preferably within HR or Economics/Business Administration
• At least a couple of years of experience as an HRBP or HR Manager working closely with Business Managers
• Expertise in providing strategic HR support, coaching business leaders, and participating in HR projects
• Strong analytical skills with a keen understanding of KPIs
• Mandatory English proficiency; Swedish preferred
Experience from working with Swedish labor law and HR systems like Workday (which we use) is beneficial. We also expect you to have an interest in tech or experience from working in tech... Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2023120618". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
8371920