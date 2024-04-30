Data & Analytics Manager
As the IKEA own furniture manufacturer, our role is to offer a unique advantage for IKEA as a world leader in home furnishing. IKEA Industry has more than 30 production units across 18 sites in 7 countries: Poland, Slovakia, Portugal, Sweden, Lithuania, China and Hungary. Our operations include forestry, sawmills, boards, component and furniture production. About 15,000 co-workers work at IKEA Industry. The IKEA culture and values shape everything we do. Not only do the IKEA values bring us together, they also help us to do business successfully.
IKEA Industry Digital is responsible for the overall delivery of IT and OT services to our manufacturing units globally. We cover all platform layers from PLM and ERP to MES, OT and ICS and the enabling infrastructure and security layers. We are driving an ambitious Industry 4.0 agenda and strives to become a data driven organization. Together with our Inter IKEA colleagues we lead and develop the digital capacities and capabilities benefitting IKEA today and tomorrow.
About you
We are looking for an experienced Data and Analytics Manager to lead the transformation of our global data and analytics landscape. You will report to Digital Manager at IKEA Industry and be located in Malmö, Hyllie.
In this position you will have the overall strategic, tactical and operational responsibility for our data and analytics platforms. Together with your team you ensure that we have the right solutions and tools; weather it is to visualize real-time data on the shopfloor, build dashboards, reports and analytical capabilities or leveraging the latest advances in machine learning and AI.
As we are moving towards a more cloud centric architecture, this means a major redesign of our data and analytics set-up. You will be at the centre of this journey, developing and executing a strategic plan implementing our next generation platforms covering ingestion, transformation, storage and to make data accessible and consumable in different solutions.
You own our data- and analytics roadmap and you safeguard that we have relevant frameworks and standards ensuring the integrity of our data assets, secure and compliant data management and consistency in analytics development.
You work in close collaboration with solution owners, process leaders, architects, data leaders and business representatives across IKEA to inspire, and identify opportunities. Through our partners you secure that we deliver robust services to our units, 24x7.
You have full budget responsibility and take an actively role in our digital management team contributing to the overall IT/OT strategies and objectives. The role requires international travelling.
Qualifications
You are passionate about driving change in a dynamic manufacturing setting and through your extensive experience you master the craftsmanship of turning data into actionable insights. You are as comfortable communicating a vision as you are in operational execution. You are a true digital ambassador.
You are at ease navigating the various layers of digital platforms in a manufacturing setting; from real-time shopfloor systems to MES and ERP, combined with common data sources and platforms across Inter IKEA Group.
You have excellent collaboration and communication skills and understand that change is driven through people. You are motivated to lead in a diverse and global organization where your past experience in managing teams, directly and indirectly, will be an asset to you.
As a person you are curious, fact-based and comfortable in the unknown. You challenge the status-quo with professional integrity and an outside-in perspective.
Your drive comes from making a true business impact and you make people around you grow.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Minimum 8-10 years of progressive and diverse experience in the areas of data and analytics management.
Minimum 5 years of leadership experience from line and/or staff positions, including operation and people responsibilities.
Proven experience in project management and different delivery methodologies (including Agile practises) .
Practical experience in different forms of change management practices.
Comprehensive understanding of relevant on-prem and cloud ETL, DW, reporting and visualization tools (e.g. MS SQL, Qlik, MS PBI, Grafana). Experience from cloud/hybrid set-up utilizing relevant services in Azure, AWS.
Formal advanced qualification in engineering, computer science, mathematics or equivalent.
Positive attitude, self-going, persistent and motivated by taking on challenges.
Excellent communication skills in English (spoken and written).
Preferred
Experience from manufacturing and/or process industry. Understanding of manufacturing processes and operational excellence methods.
Knowledge and understanding of IKEA value chain and IKEA culture & values.
Additional information
Is this an opportunity for you?
Do you feel challenged and inspired by what you have seen in this job ad? If "yes!" we appreciate your application as soon as possible, but no later than 12 May, 2024 Så ansöker du
