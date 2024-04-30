Field Service Engineer to Quintus Technologies, Västerås
2024-04-30
Are you passionate about working with cutting-edge technologies and exploring the world at the same time? We have the perfect opportunity for you!
Quintus Technologies is a world-leading company with a unique client base that spans across various industries and segments, ranging from the aerospace and space sectors to energy, food, and solid-state batteries, offering unparalleled breadth and variety. Now, we are looking for a Field Service Engineer who wants to develop the future customer journey together with a great team.
As a Field Service Engineer you will have a key role within the Customer Service Support organization. You will be responsible for the installation, commissioning, upgrading, and maintenance of Quintus products at the customer's location. You will ensure that all aspects of the delivery are completed according to schedule and performed in line with Quintus and local Health and Safety policies. The daily work covers installation, function, and performance testing and optimization at new installations as well as performing maintenance work on the installed base.
About the role:
In this role, you will work broadly within several areas relating to mechanical construction, hydraulics, cooling systems, electrical control systems as well as fluid and gas systems. In collaboration with Project Management, you will be responsible for Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) and Site Acceptance Test (SAT). You will be on-site for approximately two to three weeks, but longer periods may occur depending on the destination and the complexity of the assignment.
You will have the opportunity to influence and be part of developing efficient processes on how Quintus conducts site and service operations. Your feedback from the field regarding the products' functionality and quality is valuable and important in the lessons learned process.
Quintus is proud of the quality of its products and works to provide world-class service to the customers. In this role, you will also, from time to time, work with technical support, provide training material, and train customers.
You will report to Manager Field Service Engineering Tomas Ahlqvist and work in close cooperation with Operations, primarily Product Management and Project Management.
Your profile:
You are a skilled problem solver who takes initiative and ownership. Results-oriented, structured, and customer-focused are qualities that describe you well. You have excellent communication and information sharing skills and you create results through teamwork and collaboration. You feel confident in coordinating, prioritizing, and leading large projects.
You have a relevant degree within Engineering preferably mechanical, electrical, or automation together with experience from a similar role and from installing large capital equipment products as well as modifying controls code for PLCs and HMIs. You also have some experience in hydraulics, high-pressure gas, and furnaces and reading circuit diagrams/drawings in 2D and 3D. Knowledge of compressors and experience from cooling systems and gas storage is an advantage.
You are fluent in English, written, and spoken alike. Other languages skills are meritorious.
This position is located at Quintus headquarter in Västerås, Sweden
About the company:
Quintus Technologies is specialized in the design, manufacturing, installation, and support of high-pressure systems for sheet metal forming and advanced materials densification for high-quality industrial components. Headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, and represented in 45 countries worldwide, the company is the world leader in high-pressure technology and has delivered more than 1,900 systems to customers across the globe within industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical implants.
Application:
Recruitment Consultant Anna Hemmingsson at Norén & Lindholm, +4670 778 81 35, will answer your questions about the position. Welcome to apply no later than May 26. Selection and interviews will be done ongoing. All applications will be handled confidentially Ersättning
