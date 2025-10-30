Group Compliance Officer
2025-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
About Axo Group
Axo Group is a leading Nordic fintech platform, connecting consumers with financial products across markets. With around 200 employees across five countries, we're on an ambitious growth journey to become a licensed Credit Market Institute and the #1 personal finance platform in the Nordics.
The Role
We are looking for a Group Compliance Officer to join our team in Stockholm. This is a pivotal role with both strategic and operational responsibilities, where you will play a key part in Axo Group's journey to become a Credit Market Company (Kreditmarknadsbolag) in Sweden.
Your primary focus will be on the Swedish CMC license, while also taking responsibility for compliance across Axo Group's other licensed and regulated entities in the Nordics.
You will ensure that Axo Group operates in full compliance with applicable regulations and industry best practices, while maintaining a pragmatic and commercial approach. Working closely with leadership, product, and commercial teams, you will help embed compliance as a foundation for sustainable and responsible growth.
This is a unique opportunity to shape and scale Axo Group's compliance framework - developing, building, and influencing how compliance supports our expanding business across all markets.
Key Responsibilities Drive licensing: Lead the CMC license process end-to-end.
Regulatory liaison: Act as the primary contact with regulatory authorities (e.g., Finansinspektionen), managing communications and interactions.
Own & report compliance: Build frameworks, policies, and controls - and report clearly to Management and Board on risks, actions, and progress.
Stay ahead: Monitor regulatory developments across the Nordics and translate them into business impact.
Enable & train: Support business units hands-on and foster a strong compliance culture through guidance and training.
Qualifications & Experience
You are a structured, proactive compliance leader with a commercial mindset and a hands-on approach. You bring:
5+ years experience in compliance, regulatory affairs, risk, or legal within finance (banking, credit, fintech).
Strong knowledge of Swedish & EU financial regulations.
Experience with regulatory processes & authority interactions (CMC or bank license a plus).
Proven ability to design and scale group-level compliance frameworks.
Excellent communication in Swedish & English.
Degree in law, finance, or business (Master's a plus).
Proven ability to communicate clearly and effectively to senior leadership.
Why Join Us? Impact: Lead Axo's transformation into a licensed Credit Market Institute.
Growth: Join a fast-scaling Nordic fintech with bold ambitions.
Influence: Build and shape compliance practices at group level.
Collaboration: Work cross-functionally with colleagues across five markets.
Application Process:
If you want a compliance role with real impact and growth potential, we'd love to hear from you. Apply today and help us reshape financial services in the Nordics.
We review applications and invite for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please submit your CV and a short motivational letter as soon as possible, and no later than October 31, 2025.
