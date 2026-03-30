GRC Manager
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR We are democratizing software creation for 99% of the world. We need a GRC Manager who doesn't just manage risk, but builds the infrastructure of trust that allows us to move at terminal velocity.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started. We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity, and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What We're Looking For
A strategic operator who views compliance as a competitive advantage, not a checklist
Experience scaling GRC in a technical environment where 'move fast' is the default setting
The ability to coordinate complex projects involving 10+ stakeholders across diverse functions
A communicator who can translate technical risk to finance and legal risk to engineering
Someone who is excited by the challenge of defining compliance for the AI era
Pragmatism over bureaucracy.
What You'll Do
In one sentence: You will be the architect of our operational integrity, ensuring our mission to empower creators is built on a foundation of global trust.
Own the end-to-end strategy for certifications and technology compliance, ensuring we lead the industry in standards
Partner with the Agent and Platform teams to bake compliance directly into our product offering
Lead our evolution toward a 'public-ready' company, setting the standard for transparency in AI
Build and manage cross-functional workflows that align HR, Finance, Legal, and Engineering under a unified risk framework
Eliminate operational friction by automating compliance checks and evidentiary gathering
Act as the primary interface between technical reality and regulatory expectations
About Your Application
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language, so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join. We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested, please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9828961