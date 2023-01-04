Graduate program for Android developers
We are now looking for suitable individuals that want to be part of a trainee program in collaboration with several of our customers.
We have today various customers that are looking for candidates joining trainee program that will start in the start of Q1-2023.
In this role, you will be part of a tailored program where you get the opportunity to promote your technical knowledges and skills. You will be able to expand your practical work experiences while simultaneously get in-depth competence development by educational efforts and courses.
Who are you?
Our customers believe in diversity and is thus looking for someone who want to be part of an oriented and ambitious team. We are therefore looking for you who is a team player, providing a humble touch and eagerness to learn new things.
We think that you have some experience from your education experience within C/C++, Java or Kotlin.
When joining the trainee program, you will learn following competences:
Ability to use and improve your modern C/C++ skills to develop products and APIs
Adapt modern agile practices, process, and development tools
Working with AOSP and Android development using Java or Kotlin
Develop functions in technologies using C/C++, Java/Kotlin, Python, Android, Jira, CI/CD, Git, Confluence, Agile practices, Linux, QNX, AOSP, embedded and test automation
You will work with a creative mindset together with other teammates and have an interest in finding solutions to new challenges in an agile environment.
A typical day in part of a trainee program:
Develop, setup and maintain software components, and build and maintain physical test environments, typically HW rig
Develop and maintain low-level software functions
Develop apps and customer functions within the Android eco-system
We are excited to receive your application and to take a further dialog with you, where we can tell you a little bit more about the position.
Apply using the following link if this sounds interesting to you: https://pnty-apply.ponty-system.se/cilbuper?id=146
