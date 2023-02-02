Global Transportation Sourcing Coordinator
2023-02-02
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready for your next challenge within transportation and sourcing? The Transportation Sourcing Coordinator coordinates global sourcing of freights with the objective on delivering high customer service and cost efficiency as well as signing off that the tender has been done according to the Epiroc Tender Policy on global, regional and local levels.
Join our team and be part of the journey to unify Epiroc's global Supply Chain and create a competitive edge to serve our customers better and faster!
Your mission
As a Global Transportation Sourcing Coordinator your main responsibilities are to support procurement of freight service in line with client (internal or external) requirements in terms of lead time and quality at the best possible pricing. You will be responsible for following up that freight sourcing policy and that it's followed by all Epirocs entities and set up guidelines and processes around transportation sourcing activities. In the role you will also coordinate global tender process and governance to ensure a global overview and approach. This also includes coordination and establish global freight agreements, global visibility of the sourcing activities. Apart from this you will also have a lot of collaboration with regional transportation teams and forwarders. You will be reporting to the Global Transportation Sourcing Manager. This role supports Epiroc's supply chain strategy.
Your profile
You need an academic degree in purchasing, supply chain, logistics or equivalent experience. Experience from working in a global transportation management (domestic and international experience) or strategic purchasing. We believe that you have a good understanding of international trade, procuring freight, leading / driving freight bids, node/network optimization and Trade Compliance. It is an advantage if you have experience in strategic purchasing and contract law. As our corporate language is English, strong English communication skills both verbal and written is required.
To succeed in this role, you must enjoy achieving results, be strategic and have a great collaborative ability. As a person, we think you are business-oriented with a strong analytical and problem-solving capability. You are organized with excellent planning skills and execution capabilities.
Location and travel
This position is preferably located in Örebro or Fagersta, Sweden. For the right candidate we might consider an alternative Epiroc office within the region. Occasional travel is required (Globally).
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-02-28.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Anna Rassing, Global Transportation Sourcing Manager, anna.rassing@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Nesrin Kaddoura, Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com Ersättning
