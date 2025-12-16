Global Transformation Manager - Hvdc Control & Protection Software
2025-12-16
The Opportunity
Join a global leader in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika, Sweden. We are seeking a dynamic and visionary Transformation Manager to lead and drive transformation programs within our HVDC Control & Protection Software organization. In this strategic role, you will oversee all transformation activities in the department, ensuring alignment with business goals and fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and innovation.
You will lead and coach teams and team leaders, plan and coordinate program activities, and represent the transformation program in the management team. This is your chance to make a significant impact on the future of energy transmission and digital transformation.
"We are shaping the future of energy transmission. As Transformation Manager, you will be instrumental in driving change, operational excellence, and global collaboration. This is your opportunity to lead with impact." - Erik Kilander, Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Software
What You'll Do
Lead transformation programs within HVDC Control & Protection Software.
Align transformation activities with business goals and drive collaboration.
Coach and develop teams and team leaders.
Coordinate program planning, execution, and delivery.
Track progress, manage risks, and report to management.
Ensure resource allocation and drive process improvements.
Represent transformation in management forums.
What You Bring
Proven leadership in transformation or change programs, ideally in software or HVDC.
Strong project management and planning skills.
Understanding of software processes; HVDC experience is a plus.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management.
Proactive problem-solving approach.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus but not required.
More About Us
Hitachi Energy's HVDC technology enables efficient long-distance electricity transmission with minimal losses. It plays a vital role in the energy transition-connecting offshore wind farms, stabilizing grids, and interlinking power systems globally. Based in Ludvika, you'll be part of the Grid Integration business unit, driving innovation in one of the most critical areas of energy infrastructure.
Are you ready to lead the future of energy transformation? Applications are reviewed continuously, so don't wait!
Contact Information
Recruiting Manager: Erik Kilander, erik.kilander@hitachienergy.com
Union Representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86
Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren , +46 107-38 21 85
Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43
Talent Acquisition Partner: Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9646953