Global Trainee Program at Boliden

Get the right start to your career after university with us at Boliden! We are now releasing new positions for our successful trainee program where you will combine a local employment in Sweden, Finland or Norway with a global trainee program. During the program you will be part of an international team. Together we are driving change for generations to come. Will you help us make it happen?
About the Trainee Program
We are welcoming eight trainees to several sites in Sweden, Finland and Norway within one of our Business Areas Mines or Smelters.
The trainee period will be divided into three different sections of approx. four months each. The trainee program will combine local internships at different locations with theoretical and practical training in our core areas. During the trainee program you will gain valuable knowledge about our business and how we operate, as well as getting a broad network of national and international colleagues. As a trainee at Boliden, you will have a tutor and a mentor to support you in your development, and you will be offered a personal development program throughout the program period.
Read more about the Trainee Program at www.boliden.com/career
About the positions
You will have a defined position and a permanent job from the start and after the program you will continue develop your career in Boliden from that specific position. In the application you choose which positions and placements you're interested in. The positions included in the program are divided in three areas of our operation:
Available positions:
• Automation Engineer to Mines, Aitik, Sweden
• Environmental Engineer to Mines, Aitik, Sweden
• Mine Engineer to Mines, Garpenberg, Sweden
• Project Engineer to Mines, Kevitsa, Finland
• Process Development Engineer to Smelters, Harjavalta, Finland
• Process Engineer to Smelters, Kokkola, Finland
• Maintenance Engineer to Smelters, Rönnskär, Sweden
• Electrical Engineer to Smelters, Odda, Norway
Soon you will find important details of the different positions, what each role entails and get to know the Business Areas so you can choose the right match for you.
Education and qualifications
We welcome you who identify with our core values, Care, Courage, and Responsibility. We care for each other by having an open mindset and are willing to learn. We work together and support each other to reach our goals. We are honest and show respect for each other and communicate in a clear and transparent way. We have the courage to take own initiative and show commitment and dedication to our work. We need people who, together with us, takes responsibility to meet our targets.
To qualify for one of the positions in the Trainee Program, you should have a relevant University degree with a Bachelor level minimum from 2022 or later and at the beginning of your career. You are fluent in English and have a driver's license. It is also important that you can start at the beginning of September 2024.
About Boliden
Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Boliden enjoys a leading position in sustainable mining, metal production and metals recycling. Long experience combined with the development of best available technology make sure our mines and smelters are well positioned in the global competition. We also focus on safeguarding and developing our corporate responsibility in terms of health, safety and the environment at every level. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 85 billion. Read more about Boliden at www.boliden.com
The application and CV should be in English. Tests and personal interviews will be used in the selection process for qualified candidates. If qualified, you will get information about the different steps during the selection process, which starts after the last day of application.
For more information about Boliden and the Trainee Program please see www.boliden.com/career
We work actively to increase diversity in our workplace and welcome all applicants.
