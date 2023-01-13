Global Technical Service Engineer- Automation & Technologies
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Elektronikjobb / Örebro Visa alla elektronikjobb i Örebro
2023-01-13
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
Do you want to be a part of a growing team that works with developing products on the cutting edge of technology? Epiroc Technical Service is looking for an open-minded individual to join our automation and technologies department as a Global Technical Service Engineer - Automation and Technology. You will be working with highly skilled, positive, and ambitious team members within our Parts and Services Division. There will be a great opportunity to develop your personal skills and to grow as a person when working within the Technical Service Organization.
"Digitalization is - without a doubt - the future of mining. We're dedicated to speeding up the transformation of the mining and construction industry towards a more safe, efficient and sustainable tomorrow." - Jonas Albertson, President Technology and Digital Division.
Within the Automation and Technologies department you get to live out Epiroc's vision of dare to think new, where we challenge our way of working, thinking and acting to find new and sustainable solutions in a rapidly changing world. Innovation and digitalization are at the heart, shaping the future of sustainable mining.
Your mission
Within Epiroc's Scooptram Automation offering, you will be working with a range of applications at the digital frontier. Together with your awe - inspiring team members within Automation and Technologies and as Technical Service team overall, cross divisional, cross continental departments you will contribute to innovation as one of the core values at Epiroc to help maintain a competitive advantage, finding new and improved ways forward to remain at the forefront of Epiroc's automation and digitalization journey, inspired by innovation.
In this position you will be responsible for the contribution to the Scooptram Automation product portfolio success by securing competence in our Customer Centers (CC) and to drive continuous product improvement. Although the work is technical in nature, the work revolves around the control systems and their applications of the Scooptram Automation offering, technical knowledge of machinery is an asset but not a must.
You'll be working both in the back office and on the field helping and train our clients so that we together can reach the future of mining. This means that there is extensive travelling with the role.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a helpful and humble attitude, analytic and a drive for innovation and product development. You have good organizational and planning abilities, effective social skills, and presentation skills as well as solid trouble shooting skills.
You have good technical expertise, good computer literacy and good report writing skills where the English language is an essential part. Meritorious if you have a higher education degree in a technical education.
We value committed team players who like to work with new technology, share knowledge and to continuously learn and develop. We are working with different machine types, and in different kinds of projects, which means we must be flexible and always promote that there is a better way.
Location and travel
This position will be in Örebro, Sweden and the role requires international travel.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-01-31.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager Mikael Karlstrom, Group Manager Technical Service, +4619 70 78 79, Mikael.karlstrom@epiroc.com
or Recruitment specialist, nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "61144-41271486". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc AB Kontakt
Nesrin Kaddoura +46195031237 Jobbnummer
7340039