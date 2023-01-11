Global Supplier Development Manager (TLD division)
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
Are you an expert on supplier relations and supply chain management?
Are you seeking an opportunity with global responsibilities?
Do you have deep knowledge of metal processing?
Then this might be your next role!
The Tools & Attachments division (TLD) develops, manufactures, and markets tools for rock drilling and ground support, as well as hydraulic attachment tools. The products are used for rock excavation, mining, ground support, construction, demolition, and recycling. The division also provides related services. It has production facilities on six continents, including major facilities in Sweden, South Africa, and Germany.
Your mission
As a Global Supplier Development Manager, your primary responsibility will be to work closely with internal stakeholders (e.g. Sourcing, Purchasing, Quality, Operations, R&D) to manage and develop relationships with new and existing key suppliers. You will deploy the supplier improvement process to engage with key suppliers, develop performance improvement plans and works with internal and external stakeholders to drive closure of actions to achieve the performance targets.
You will manage regionally and globally an implementation of Epiroc's standards for Supplier audits & supplier quality development in production units in all regions and coach resources in order to strengthen our organization and ensure the required performances at our new and existing suppliers.
Your profile
An ideal candidate for this role has a Master's degree in in Supply Chain, Logistics, Engineering or other related business field with a minimum of 5 years of professional experience in Supplier Development/Supplier Quality Assurance. We believe you possess deep knowledge of metal processing and have a working knowledge of manufacturing, services and supply chain operations.
An ideal candidates has experience in managing Procurement or Quality projects with supplier facing communications and a solid experience in cooperation with dispersed teams. You have exceptional change management experience ranging across all levels of an organization and a proven ability to develop and improve supplier engagement processes and programs.
You need good communication, customer service and interpersonal skills necessary to influence a large and diverse group of stakeholders including Senior Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management personnel. This is a global opportunity, therefore fluency in English is necessary. Additional languages are considered a plus.
Location and travel
The location for this role is flexible, with the possibility to be based in any European country. Local terms and conditions will apply. Regular travel will be required (up to 50%).
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 06.02.2023
For more information contact Recruiting manager Ewa Rajczakowska: ewa.rajczakowska@epiroc.com
Ersättning
