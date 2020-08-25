Global Sourcing Manager; indirect sourcing - Essity AB (publ) - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal
Global Sourcing Manager; indirect sourcing
Essity AB (publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal
2020-08-25
Are you a true sourcing expert in the field of indirect sourcing and do you also have a proven track record in establishing sourcing in a multi-national organization? At Essity you get the possibility to help our indirect sourcing organization to further mature while being of part of an international company on their digital journey.
About the role
The Global Sourcing Manager will be a member of a remote Global Indirect Sourcing team optimizing the vendor landscape across the organization while delivering cost efficiency. This is done by developing and executing supply stream strategies in the area of Indirect Sourcing.
You report directly to the Global Sourcing Director. Domestic and international travel will be required.
Main responsibilities
Be Essity 's sourcing expert in the area of Indirect Sourcing
Gather and analyze spend and price data, identifying opportunities for consolidations and negotiations based on company data
Develop, anchor and execute supply stream strategies for Indirect Sourcing, e.g. identify and drive key programs to achieve cost saving targets and setting supplier base portfolio, based on market and business needs
Ensure usage of preferred supplier contracts in order to maximize results and to comply with the sourcing strategy
Manage and lead the supply base towards an optimal total cost approach & overall efficiency in delivering long term sustainable profitable growth
Negotiate agreements (e.g. supply agreements, confidentiality agreements)
Identify volume consolidation opportunities across business units
Close cooperation and alignment with operational sourcing, to ensure implementation and deployment of programs and initiatives around the globe
Experience and qualification requirements
University-/BA-/BS-College degree, Master is an advantage
More than 10 years of experience within Indirect Sourcing ideally in the field of Digital Solutions, Software and/or the wider area of advertising and promotion
Experience in supporting multi-functional projects in an international work environment with remote locations
Competence of strategy supply stream management (category management), adequate track record preferred
Pronounced negotiation skills and assertiveness
Fluent in English (written and oral) is a must, second language preferred
Strong computer skills (MS Office, Ariba, SAP, Power BI)
Experience with digital transformation projects is an advantage
You are a person with a "can-do" mindset who takes responsibility and have a high degree of self-management. Furthermore, you are a team player with the ambition to be part of an international, highly engaged team. You have strong cooperation and communication skills as well as a strong interest in developing relationships with stakeholders. Finally, your ability to use your experience and your interest in adapting to new technology enables a first-class sourcing approach.
Additional Information
Please send in your CV in English via our website. We look forward to receiving your application at your earliest convenience. Keep in mind that screening will be done continuously.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and caring Work Environment | Empowerment | Job Impact | Work with a Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning and Development | Health & Safety | Social Responsibility | Innovation
Together, we are improving lives, every day.
Working at Essity is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world a healthier, more hygienic and safer place. With impactful innovations coupled with sustainable solutions, we strive to reach more people every year with the necessary and essential solutions for well-being.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Essity AB (publ)
Mölndals bro 2
43131 Mölndal
Jobbnummer
5332926
