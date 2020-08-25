Global Sourcing Manager; indirect sourcing - Essity AB (publ) - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal

Essity AB (publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal2020-08-25Are you a true sourcing expert in the field of indirect sourcing and do you also have a proven track record in establishing sourcing in a multi-national organization? At Essity you get the possibility to help our indirect sourcing organization to further mature while being of part of an international company on their digital journey.About the roleThe Global Sourcing Manager will be a member of a remote Global Indirect Sourcing team optimizing the vendor landscape across the organization while delivering cost efficiency. This is done by developing and executing supply stream strategies in the area of Indirect Sourcing.You report directly to the Global Sourcing Director. Domestic and international travel will be required.Main responsibilitiesBe Essity 's sourcing expert in the area of Indirect SourcingGather and analyze spend and price data, identifying opportunities for consolidations and negotiations based on company dataDevelop, anchor and execute supply stream strategies for Indirect Sourcing, e.g. identify and drive key programs to achieve cost saving targets and setting supplier base portfolio, based on market and business needsEnsure usage of preferred supplier contracts in order to maximize results and to comply with the sourcing strategyManage and lead the supply base towards an optimal total cost approach & overall efficiency in delivering long term sustainable profitable growthNegotiate agreements (e.g. supply agreements, confidentiality agreements)Identify volume consolidation opportunities across business unitsClose cooperation and alignment with operational sourcing, to ensure implementation and deployment of programs and initiatives around the globeExperience and qualification requirementsUniversity-/BA-/BS-College degree, Master is an advantageMore than 10 years of experience within Indirect Sourcing ideally in the field of Digital Solutions, Software and/or the wider area of advertising and promotionExperience in supporting multi-functional projects in an international work environment with remote locationsCompetence of strategy supply stream management (category management), adequate track record preferredPronounced negotiation skills and assertivenessFluent in English (written and oral) is a must, second language preferredStrong computer skills (MS Office, Ariba, SAP, Power BI)Experience with digital transformation projects is an advantageYou are a person with a "can-do" mindset who takes responsibility and have a high degree of self-management. Furthermore, you are a team player with the ambition to be part of an international, highly engaged team. You have strong cooperation and communication skills as well as a strong interest in developing relationships with stakeholders. Finally, your ability to use your experience and your interest in adapting to new technology enables a first-class sourcing approach.Additional InformationPlease send in your CV in English via our website. We look forward to receiving your application at your earliest convenience. Keep in mind that screening will be done continuously.What We Can Offer YouAt Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.Collaborative and caring Work Environment | Empowerment | Job Impact | Work with a Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning and Development | Health & Safety | Social Responsibility | InnovationTogether, we are improving lives, every day.Working at Essity is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world a healthier, more hygienic and safer place. With impactful innovations coupled with sustainable solutions, we strive to reach more people every year with the necessary and essential solutions for well-being.2020-08-25Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-08Essity AB (publ)Mölndals bro 243131 Mölndal5332926