Join Our Global Team as a Global Quality Engineer!
GROW STRONGER WITH US!
We truly believe in the power of people.
With your contribution, we will continue to make our world-leading steel wire smarter, greener and stronger. In the welcoming and supportive atmosphere of our workplaces, we care for each other and everyone's safety. Kindness is the superpower that makes us share ideas and collaborate across borders. It makes us dare to push the boundaries of what's possible. Whatever your role, you'll have many opportunities to explore, learn and develop with us. After all, as you grow, we grow stronger too.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Global Quality Engineer at Suzuki Garphyttan, you will have a dynamic and varied role with global responsibilities. A primary focus initially will be overseeing the implementation and follow-up of the Global Management System across the organization, followed by its deployment at individual sites. This initiative is essential for standardizing our approach to document and information management.
This role also encompasses supporting the organization's continuous improvement efforts by leading follow-up activities related to quality tools and structured problem-solving methodologies. Additionally, you will play a vital role in aligning tools and processes across sites, driving operational excellence, and ensuring adherence to quality standards through the execution of internal audits.
This position offers the opportunity to collaborate with a highly experienced global quality team, you will be reporting directly to the Vice President of Quality Assurance. Based in Garphyttan, you will be at the heart of a supportive team that values collaboration, learning, and continuous improvement. The role involves regular travel, details on how many days we could answer as a part of the interview.
ABOUT YOU
To succeed in this role, we are looking for someone with:
- A university degree in engineering.
- 5-10 years of relevant experience, ideally in quality management or similar roles.
- Strong project leadership experience and the ability to guide teams through changes.
- AITF and VDA Knowledge
- Knowledge of Core Tools (PFMEA, MSA, SPC, PPAP, APQP).
- Experience with Minitab (preferred).
You are analytical, detail-oriented, and thrive in a fast-paced, global environment. Your ability to communicate effectively and engage colleagues across different cultures makes you a natural leader in driving both process and organizational improvements.
WHAT PERSONALITY DOES OUR CANDIDATE HAVE?
We are looking for someone who is solution-oriented, flexible, and proactive. You have a natural ability to take responsibility and work independently, while also being a true team player. Your leadership skills and clear communication enable you to inspire and guide others through change, fostering collaboration and achieving results.
You are energetic, curious, and committed to continuous learning, with a positive approach to challenges and a drive to adapt and innovate. Your combination of technical expertise and people skills will make you an asset to our team.
WHO WILL THRIVE IN THIS ROLE?
The person who will shine in this position is solution-oriented, flexible, and proactive. You thrive in dynamic environments and have a natural ability to take responsibility while being a true team player.
Your leadership and communication skills enable you to inspire and guide others through change, fostering collaboration and achieving results. You bring energy, curiosity, and a commitment to continuous learning, embracing challenges with a positive mindset and a drive to innovate. Your ability to combine technical expertise with strong interpersonal skills will make you a valuable contributor to our team.
ABOUT US
Suzuki Garphyttan creates innovative steel wire products for high-performance applications. We were founded over a century ago in the Swedish town of Garphyttan. Today we are a part of the Japanese Nippon Steel Corporation, a global company conducting environmentally licensed operations with manufacturing in Sweden, England, USA, Mexico and China. Together, we power a diverse range of industries with our products and services - and there are no limits to where our collaborative spirit will take us tomorrow
We Care - Dare - Share
Together for a better tomorrow
Our values Care, Dare, Share exemplify how we work, think, and behave towards each other and our customers, and we are deeply committed to our vision - Together for A Better Tomorrow. Are you ready to join us?
APPLICATION
If this role resonates with you, don't hesitate to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!
For more information about the position, please contact:
Crystal Flores, Vice President Quality Assurance
Email: crystal.flores@sg-wire.com
