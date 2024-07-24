Global package performance support specialist senior
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-07-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
Job Summary
Within Services, Technical Support Excellence Department we are looking for a Global package performance support specialist senior who will be primarily responsible to provide expertise in the area package performance/machine material interaction to support regions and markets in handling customer technical queries or issues. This is a permanent position based in Lund (Sweden).
Activities of the role
Lead the technical resolution of escalated technical issues in area package by acting as escalated issue driver for issues escalated to central organization adopting appropriate methodology.
Secure fast handover of critical technical issues to relevant D&T organization.
Drive regular functional network meetings bridging package performance specialists in the regions with relevant competences in D&T and SCO PM/BM
Participate as extended team member in relevant technology and product development projects, bringing markets and customer voice on package performance matters.
Represent global package performance specialists in governance forum where appropriate.
Support the coordination of the steering team for revision of technical manuals and package evaluation reference book for customers.
Support the revision of best practices, guidelines and training materials for markets and customers.
Requirements
University degree in scientific disciplines like Engineering, and Chemistry or similar.
At least 5 years of experience in similar role in the region/market area or equivalent experience in package/packaging material areas within global organizations are a strong plus.
You are highly customer focused and result oriented.
You have good analytical skills; you are strong in Root Cause analysis and have knowledge of PSM methodology.
You are a good team player, open minded and able to create good relationship on a professional level sharing your knowledge with others, exchanging information, and supporting colleagues to achieve personal and team goals.
You have good drive skills and can take initiatives managing tasks and activities independently, taking decision within the defined area of responsibility by leveraging on good network in both regions and central organization.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
You are available to travel up to 30% of your working time.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, then send your CV to: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
This job posting expires on 2024-08-07. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8811068