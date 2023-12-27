Global Inventory and Supply Planner
2023-12-27
At Sandvik Coromant and our Solid Round Tools Business Unit in Sandviken, we're now looking for an organized, networking, and self-motivated Global Inventory and Supply Planner to join us. If you want to work with planning processes, optimize ways of working and establish broad networks all across the globe - this might be the job for you!
About us and what to expect
We're on an exciting transformation journey - where analytics and development are key elements and new ways of working forms the future. Joining our Planning team, we offer you a unique opportunity to be part of a journey to further develop our planning platform SAP IBP for Supply Chain.
About your job
In this position, you're a key player in delivering plans and scenarios regarding short and mid-term time horizons. You're responsible for monitoring and optimizing global stocks in our distribution center network - where you also ensure best in class stock control of our products. Working closely together with our manufacturing units, you offer your competent support in planning, setting, and agreeing on reliable production plans. You drive activities and projects that supports efficiency and development in our global supply chain. Furthermore, you also provide process support within the areas of inventory control and demand/supply planning, and actively work together with the organization to improve Net Working Capital and customer service by stock availability.
As you work with the entire team on developing next generation planning solutions based on the SAP IBP platform, you have many possibilities to express your knowledge, creativity, and enthusiasm. All in all, you provide us with important insights, accurate information, and fact-based reports to support decision-making when it comes to planning, inventory and supply.
You're preferably located in Sandviken and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from home or any other location. Some global travel is normally included in the job.
About you
We're looking for a supply chain professional with hands-on experience from supply chain, S&OP planning, materials management, and inventory control. Project leading in change management, as well as experience from digitalization projects within supply chain, is desirable. Your career includes a few years' work in a global and multi-site environment, and you have a genuine understanding of manufacturing processes. Previous exposure to supply chain limitations and the ability to analyze and act on exceptions in MRP is a big plus. You know how to handle different scenarios and changes within a supply chain - especially regarding lead time, EOQ and safety stock. In addition, you're an experienced user of modern business systems, and handle Excel and Access on a highly skilled level. We believe that you hold a university degree in the supply chain or logistics area, and certificate from APICS (CPIM) or similar is highly beneficial. As we act on a global arena, you need to be fluent in written and verbal English.
You're analytical with a detailed and problem-solving approach, combined with competence in change management. You generate business value from repeating metrics and patterns, and you're resourceful and self-motivated when getting the job done on time. You're also an appreciated team player - skilled in collaborating, connecting with people, and establishing new relations - knowing how to communicate information easily. Add to this a solid passion for development and improvement and you'll have a great chance to succeed in this role!
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 15, 2024. Job ID: R0062424.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Andreas Stålberg, Global Supply Chain Planning Manager, +46 (0)79 098 47 28
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance. Due to the Christmas holiday, it may therefore be difficult to reach us during these days off.
Union contacts
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Recruitment Specialist
Lisa Kylberg
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
