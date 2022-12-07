Global Integration Product Manager
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global Integration Product Manager
Are you an innovative person that thinks ahead, planning and coordinating to improve processes? We are currently looking for a Global Integration Product Manager to Epiroc IT to join our inspiring and innovative team. Does this sound like the next step in your career? Then this just might be the right challenge for you.
By joining this team in any of our IT-hubs, candidates can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation and workplace diversity. They will be a part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues, with a dare to think new mindset and who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation.
Your mission
Within this role, you will be leading cross-functional Enterprise Integration teams within platform, delivery, and operations, that caters Integration platforms and deliveries towards Epiroc business and Epiroc customers that are spread all over the world. You will do this through driving the strategy, prioritization, and execution in the IT-Enterprise Integration domain.
This is a great opportunity to join a growing Integration team. You will work with committed teams on innovative and state-of-the-art technical platforms providing great value to the increasing digitalized business models of Epiroc.
You will oversee the integration IT-deliveries to the global business of Epiroc and its customers, working strategically and tactically. You will also be responsible for ensuring that the Enterprise Integration platforms are up-to-date with a committed team of architects and developers.
To be successful in this role you must be strong people manager with experience of global cross-teams collaboration. Taking ownership comes natural for you, delivering product excellence drives you, and you take pride in helping other parts of the organization.
Your profile
Experience within Information Technology, preferably within the Integration domain.
You have a management experience.
University degree in relevant fields, or similar competence developed through working experience.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
As you are pro-active, well-structured and independent, you thrive with responsibilities and flexibility.
You have the ability to deliver in line with expectations, even in a fast passed and ever-changing environment.
Your good interpersonal and communication skills make you truly enjoy collaboration.
Location and travel
This is a global role and can be based in any of our IT-hubs in the world.
Location of the role is preferably in: Sweden.
Application and contact information
At Epiroc, we value diversity, and we strive to accelerate a diverse culture where everyone belongs. Therefore, we encourage qualified candidates from all over the world to apply. Welcome with your application by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-12-06.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Tomas Bark (Global IT Integration & BI Manager) tomas.bark@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment Specialist: Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
