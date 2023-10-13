Global Integration Development Team Lead
2023-10-13
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
Join Epiroc as an Integration Development Team Lead and be part of our global success story!
At Epiroc IT, we are committed to providing the technology behind the innovation and the tools empowering collaboration within Epiroc. Our mission is to operate and develop solutions and services that enable the organization's growth and profitability. The function operates on a global level to ensure that the organization has the tools needed to be successful.
Join our team and experience a unique and exciting atmosphere that values and rewards hard work and will provide plenty of opportunities for self-growth. Although our team is spread around the world, we work closely together and believe that differences make us stronger and are the key to successfully working on the global delivery of Enterprise Integration.
Are you our new colleague?
Your mission
As a Global Integration Development Team Lead, you will be responsible for one of our development teams, providing technical guidance and mentorship, ensuring alignment with integration standards and fostering a culture of innovation. At the same time, you will be part of the integration architecture lead group with the responsibility to set our architectural templates and way of working, determine and supervise overall standards, guidelines, best practices, approved integration techniques and approaches. You will also be creating integration architectural designs working with our business demands.
We work in an agile environment, and you will collaborate closely with the business and development teams to be able to establish and validate integration design requirements, as well as align the integration architecture. By delivering excellence, you will be an ambassador of integration practices and standards throughout the organization.
Your expertise will be vital in ensuring seamless interoperability, scalability, and efficiency across our solutions, while contributing to the overall architecture vision.
Other Key Responsibilities:
* Develop and lead the integration architecture strategy, ensuring alignment with business goals and technological advancements.
* Design and oversee the implementation of API frameworks, data pipelines, and middleware systems to facilitate smooth communication between applications.
* Evaluate and select integration tools, platforms, and technologies that best suit the organization's needs.
* Identify potential risks and bottlenecks in the integration process and devise mitigation strategies.
* Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to continuously enhance the integration architecture.
* Collaborate with other architects and technical leaders to contribute to the overall technology roadmap and drive continuous improvement.
Your profile
You are a seasoned integrator with a background in software development and experience with integration architecture at a senior level. You have current knowledge of industry trends, technology, codes and regulations and the ability to look at the big picture, bring fresh perspective and consider the wider factors and long-term implications of decisions.
You have experience as a leader and possess great interpersonal and communication skills that reflect your desire for collaboration. As the role is conducted with responsibility and flexibility, you should be pro-active, well organized, and able to operate independently in line with guidelines. As a person you are open-minded and enjoy taking on new challenges. Your analytical acumen and administrative proficiency will be assets you rely on daily.
Required Qualifications:
* University degree in relevant fields or similar competence developed through working experience.
* Proven experience (10+ years) in enterprise-level integration architecture, with a track record of successful integration projects.
* Excellent understanding of IT and integration technical components and processes, both on cloud and on premises.
* Deep understanding of various integration patterns, RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, etc.
* Familiarity with integration platforms (Azure Integration Services, IBM, Dell Boomi, etc.).
Location and travel
This position can be located in Stockholm or Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel will be needed. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contact information
Send your application including CV and personal letter via our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 10th of November 2023. We review applications continuously.
For more information about this opportunity, please contact recruiting manager Patrik Söderlund, Global Integration Product Manager IT, patrik.soderlund@epiroc.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
