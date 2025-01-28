Global Engagement, Ethics & Integrity Expert
Within Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, we deliver advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, serving customers across all continents. Our operations and organizations are spread around the globe.
Right now, we are looking for an experienced Global Engagement, Ethics and Integrity Expert. Joining our HR Employee Experience team, you get to be in the center of our organization, taking on a variety of exciting tasks while being part of a successful team. Welcome to our astonishing Sandvik-world!
Your mission
In this position, you design, implement and evaluate employee development plans and programs to support organizational needs, such as management development, talent management, succession planning, management of high potentials, learning programs and competence development. You analyze the development needs of employees to provide programs that enhance their know-how, skills, and performance. To resource and deliver development programs, or recommend externally provided programs, which meet the needs of individuals and are consistent with the organization's overall need is also part of your job. To monitor the effectiveness of internal and external development programs, you maintain and analyze organization and individual records. At the end of the day, you keep up to date on developments and innovations in the competence development industry so that the organization's development activities remain current and relevant.
The location for this position is the World Trade Center in Stockholm.
About you
This role requires solid experience in all aspects of event planning, including cost containment, venue scouting and equipment logistics. You have successful experience in organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple events and tasks simultaneously, and you are used to working in an environment with little direct supervision. You work unhindered in Office 365, SharePoint, Teams and Workday. A university degree within HR, Legal or similar is advantageous. As we act in a global environment, you need good verbal and written communication skills in English.
As a proactive, passionate, and creative person, you provide superb employee experience in everything you do. Your time management is on point, and so is your attention to detail and ability to keep calm when handling pressure. You have experience in building and maintaining positive work relationships combined with great organizational skills, and you will truly thrive if you enjoy multitasking and making sharp decisions on the go. Furthermore, you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and can work independently when managing the daily details, with no problem shifting to big picture thinking to ensure successful experiences in our learning and development environment.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Frans-Olof Laurentz, HR Business Partner SMR, frans-olof.laurentz@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 11th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0075261.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
