Global EHS Coordinator
2023-05-11
Sandvik Coromant is a frontrunner in metal cutting and our industry leading position is based on decades of experience, core technical knowledge and passionate people. As innovators and change makers, we always push boundaries and test limits - rethinking, redefining, and redesigning to figure out what's possible to achieve.
We're now looking for a positive and supportive Global EHS Coordinator - with particular focus on Health and Safety within a production environment - to help us advance further on our sustainability journey. Are you one who thrives in global settings and continuously wants to deepen your knowledge in the business that you conduct? Then come and join us at Sandvik Coromant!
Key performance areas
In this role, your main focus is to support our specialists and experts in the team regarding Health and Safety issues. Your contribution consists, for example, of the compilation of reports, analysis and evaluating new acquisitions. You have the opportunity to work with the whole value chain - from suppliers to production, via research and development to customer request. You follow up and support global EHS objectives and targets for our operations within the field of EHS, together with the organization. You conduct EHS projects within our organization, initiated by Coromant or our stakeholders. Working in close collaboration with our specialists and experts at our Production Units, you follow up on actions from incidents that occur, and develop and support the organization in finding synergies in the establishment and implementation of best practices.
As a key figure in the coordination of Health and Safety processes and activities within the organization, you are part of a network of EHS managers within our Sandvik Coromant Production Units. As Global EHS Coordinator you report directly to the Head of Sustainable Operations and EHS.
This is a global role with most of the team located in Sweden. Therefore, we would prefer it if you'd be seated in Stockholm or Sandviken. Some travel is included in this position.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a university degree relevant to this position or equivalent knowledge gained from work experience. Previous experience includes working in the health and safety area as well as knowledge about ISO 45001. You're used to navigate in different chemical management systems and are able to analyze data in Power BI. As we operate in a global environment, your written and verbal English skills are excellent.
We place great value on your personal qualities! You're a true team player and motivator, who enjoys working in a team where knowledge is shared amongst each other. You carry yourself through a supportive and service-minded approach, where you usually position yourself as a mediator within the team. You're an effective communicator with the ability to present information to diverse groups and with the appropriate degree of formality, and you possess an ability to build efficient networks. Furthermore, your flexibility and openness to changes and varying tasks make you an asset to your coworkers and the business as a whole.
Application
Send your application no later than May 26, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0054666).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Patrik Eurenius, Head of Sustainable Operations and EHS, +46 (0)26-26 60 34
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Therese Rutqvist
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
7764545