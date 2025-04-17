GI Valves R&D Manager
2025-04-17
The Opportunity
Are you ready to join a dynamic team to enable the extraordinary growth in the Energy sector? We are looking for a Grid Integration - Valves R&D Manager to identify, explore, and implement technology and product development programs with speed to secure global positioning as no. 1. This role ensures project execution, fosters innovation, drives productification and develops and secures R&D capabilities in the business to develop our existing and future product portfolio. You will be responsible for leading an organization of approximately 100 people located in Sweden, China, India, Switzerland, and Poland. In the role as the R&D Manager you are also leading eight managers directly reporting to you. Due to the industry growth, increasing volumes speed to market and scalability of our products are a winning criterion - we are looking for a leader with strong transformational capabilities.
How You'll Make an Impact
Develop and implement the R&D strategy for scale aligned with the company's vision for future growth. Key priorities are Safety, Quality, Performance, Cost and Time to Market.
Identify, explore, and implement technology and product development programs to capture the growing market of HVDC, Power Quality and Power Conversion valves.
Strengthen Design for manufacturing through standardization, simplification, process optimization, cost-effective material and manufacturing methods in product portfolio.
Drive scalability in product portfolio by enabling configurable products, automation in engineering and manufacturing process and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Ensure timely project execution, foster innovation, and develop and secure R&D capabilities in the business to enable to scale the business with good profit on products.
Oversee the planning, execution, and completion of R&D projects as per product management roadmap. Ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and meet quality standards - with speed.
Collaborate with external partners, including universities, research institutions and industry benchmarks to incubate best practices in technology and design for manufacturing.
Your Background
Masters degree in a relevant field (e.g., Engineering, Product development, Power Electronics).
Proven experience in a leadership role, preferably within industry.
Proven experience in change management and leading organizational transformations.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
Good understanding of manufacturing processes for mass production and scalability
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment with multiple stakeholders.
Demonstrated success in managing R&D projects and achieving targets.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
Role-specific benefits may be associated with roles within Hitachi Energy
More about Us
Join us at Hitachi Energy and be part of a team that is shaping the future of energy. Apply now and take the next step in your career! Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait - apply today!
Recruiting Manager David Bodin david.bodin@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
