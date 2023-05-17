German-speaking Warranty Administrator
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a German speaking Warranty Administrator for our client Klintberg & Way/KW Parts! This is a direct recruitment for a full-time position with Klintberg&Way/KW Parts starting ASAP. The office is located centrally in Kista, Stockholm in modern and bright premises.
About the job:
As a Warranty Administrator, your responsibilities include handling warranty claims from our resellers. You will be responsible for filling in the necessary documentation, documenting the problem, and adding it to the warranty portal. You will provide information to and guide customers through the process and maintain contact with resellers.
You will be working closely with our technical team. Attention to detail is a must, as is the ability to ensure that all documentation is correct and complete.
This position primarily focuses on the German market.
Your profile
We are looking for a German and English-speaking individual with administrative skills. It is highly meritorious if you speak Swedish, but it is not a requirement.
The ideal candidate is detail oriented, communicative, and analytical. You are well versed in Excel and preferably Navision. Knowledge of warranty handling and how warranties work is a plus.
Key Requirements:
• Administrative skills
• Microsoft Office - especially Excel - and experience with Navision is a plus.
• Fluent in German and English, Swedish is meritorious
• Attention to detail
• Ability to communicate effectively with customers and resellers
What can Klintberg & Way/KW-parts offer you?
Klintberg & Way/KW-parts care about their employees by offering safe employment conditions through collective agreements and several generous benefits such as health care allowances and good prices on their own products. At Klintberg & Way/KW-parts, the work culture is characterized by a good team spirit and very pleasant, helpful, and loyal colleagues.
About Klintberg & Way/KW-parts
KW Parts was founded in 1975 and is now Europe 's largest supplier of spare parts and accessories.
• KW Parts is appointed primary aftermarket supplier and European partner to General Motors NAV (North American Vehicles). They are Europe 's largest spare parts wholesaler in American car spare parts. They have operations in 37 countries and have 45 employees with representation in most countries in Europe.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Marin Djurhuus Jóhannudóttir +46708152494 Jobbnummer
7791117