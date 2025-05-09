German-speaking Customer Support Representative to Web Manuals
2025-05-09
At Web Manuals, we're transforming the aviation industry with innovative SaaS solutions that help our customers work smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Our journey is driven by continuous growth and a spirit of exploration - while our product lives in the cloud, our ambitions reach far beyond! As a proudly bootstrapped company, we're charting our own course and building something truly exceptional.
With offices in Malmö (HQ), San Diego, New York, Sydney, and Singapore, we offer an international environment where you can grow both professionally and personally. Now, we're looking for a German-speaking Customer Support Representative to join our team in Malmö!
About the role
As a Customer Support Representative, you'll be part of our dedicated Support & Academy Team, committed to providing outstanding service and helping customers get the most out of our product. You'll become a product expert and a trusted partner for our customers, solving challenges and ensuring their success.
Your responsibilities will include:
Delivering exceptional customer service via phone and email, in German and English
Resolving customer inquiries, technical issues, and troubleshooting effectively
Collaborating with product and engineering teams to address feedback and improve our solutions
Creating and maintaining clear, helpful documentation and knowledge base articles
Delivering virtual and onsite training in our product, supporting the Academy team when needed
About you
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you have:
Fluency in German and English, both written and spoken
Previous experience in a customer-facing role
Strong communication and problem-solving skills
Patience, empathy, and a commitment to helping others
It's a plus if you also bring:
Experience in SaaS or the aviation industry
Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, or JavaScript
A post-secondary education with a technical focus
What we're looking for
We're seeking someone who is:
Customer-focused and solution-oriented
A collaborative team player
Communicative and proactive
Motivated with a strong sense of ownership
Other information
Start date: August (flexible)
Work extent: Full-time
Location: Malmö
